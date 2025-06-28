A Gilroy man was arrested in Watsonville for reportedly selling illegal fireworks as law enforcement agencies continue to ratchet up efforts to snare people involved in such unpermitted activities.

The Watsonville Police Department said officers discovered a variety of fireworks in a man’s car, which then led to a search warrant being issued for his home in Gilroy. In a mutual operation, Gilroy Police searched the suspect’s home over the weekend.

During the search, Gilroy Police found even more illegal fireworks and an unsecured firearm. Close to 350 pounds of “dangerous” fireworks were seized, police said.

The case has been forwarded to the Santa Cruz County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

Because it is an ongoing investigation, no further information has been released.