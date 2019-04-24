Pete Valdez, Jr.

Pete passed away on April 13, 2019. He was 73 years young. Pete is a native Gilroyan and was very proud of his town. He left behind his beloved wife, Linda Faye Valdez, who just celebrated their 47th wedding anniversary on April 10th.

He also left behind his only daughter, Christina Nellie Martinez, his only son, Pete Joseph Valdez, and his three grandchildren, Roger Marcus, Raymond Ethan and Sophia Ella Martinez (all living in Gilroy). Pete was known to his grandchildren as “Papa.”

Pete also left behind aunts, uncles and cousins. Pete was a devoted husband, father, Papa, mentor, advocate, teacher, business owner and most of all a friend. He was always helping others without reservation, and his actions always came from his heart. His heart was pure. He loved his family dearly and loved the Lord dearly.

We will all miss him very much. Those who know Pete also know his list of accomplishments are endless, and now we know he has made it to his final resting place.Services for Pete will be May 1st at Habing Funeral Home in Gilroy, from 10:30am to 12:30pm. Mass will be held at St. Mary’s Church at 1:30pm.

He will be buried at the National Cemetery with military honors on May 2nd at 10:30am in Santa Nella, CA.Online condolences may be left at http://www.habingfamilyfuneralhome.com.