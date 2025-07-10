Gavilan College aims to boost student enrollment even more with Rock and Enroll Day on Aug. 2.

The event, scheduled for 9am-2pm, is designed to help new and continuing students to prepare for the fall semester by providing access to key services in a single visit. Rock and Enroll Day will take place in the student center on Gavilan’s Gilroy campus, 5055 Santa Teresa Blvd.

The day’s events will bring together the college’s admissions, registration, financial aid and academic counseling professionals to make the enrollment process clear and accessible, says an announcement from Gavilan College.

Students can complete multiple admissions and enrollment steps in one day with in-person support from staff and peer mentors.

“This is about access and readiness,” said Dr. Pedro Avila, Superintendent and President of Gavilan College. “New students should leave feeling supported and equipped for what’s ahead.”

The Aug. 2 event will include: application and class registration assistance; financial aid guidance, including FAFSA and Dream Act support; academic advising and course planning; student tech and portal support; and bilingual assistance.

Attendees will also enjoy music, free food, giveaways and information on campus resources.

“Rock and Enroll Day is built around student needs,” said Lelannie Mann, Director of Outreach & Educational Partnerships for Gavilan College. “The atmosphere is welcoming, the support is personal and the goal is clear: make starting college simple and the path forward clear.”

The event is free and open to everyone. Students are asked to RSVP in advance at

gavilan.edu/welcome/RockEnrollDay.php

Gavilan College serves communities across southern Santa Clara and northern San Benito counties, with locations in Gilroy, Hollister and Morgan Hill.