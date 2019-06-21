Two Gilroyans among Mt. Madonna grads

Priyanka Bharghavan of Morgan Hill was a co-valedictorian of the Class of 2019 at Mount Madonna School, located on Summit Road west of Gilroy.

The 2019 high school graduation ceremony honored 11 graduates on June 13 at the school’s upper campus.

Bharghavan will attend the University of California, Berkeley this fall.

“My favorite Mount Madonna experience was our recent class trip to India and our stay at the Sri Ram Ashram,” she said in a statement.

In addition to Bharghavan, Mount Madonna School’s Class of 2019 includes Imogen Cockrum of Gilroy, who is headed to San Jose State University, and Samith Lakka, who will enroll at Chapman University in the fall.