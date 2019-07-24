One killed, 5 injured in collision

A 22-year-old Gilroy woman died in an early morning traffic accident at a busy intersection in San Benito County July 20, according to authorities.

The San Benito County Sheriff’s Office identified the woman as Yanelly Garcia Lobato. She was pronounced dead at the scene when paramedics arrived, according to authorities.

Five of the six survivors in the two-vehicle crash suffered various injuries as a result of the accident, reads a report from the California Highway Patrol.

About 2:15am July 20, a 34-year-old Salinas man was driving a Ford F550 pickup truck on eastbound State Route 156, west of the intersection with State Route 25, according to the CHP. As the pickup approached the intersection of SR 25, the driver ran a red light, striking a 2001 Ford Crown Victoria with six occupants inside.

The Crown Victoria was traveling northbound on SR 25 at the time of the collision. The driver had a green light at the intersection of SR 25 and SR 156, according to police.

After the driver of the pickup failed to stop for the red light, the vehicle struck the Crown Victoria, police said. The impact caused the Crown Victoria to spin out of control until the vehicle’s right front quarter panel collided with a signal light.

Lobato, a passenger in the Crown Victoria, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the CHP.

A total of six people, including the driver, were traveling in the Crown Victoria. All were Gilroy residents, according to police. The 48-year-old male driver and another female passenger suffered major injuries and were hospitalized.

The driver of the pickup suffered minor injuries, according to police. Neither driver was arrested.

