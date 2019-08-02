Police chief names ‘hero’ officers

Eric Cryar, Hugo Del Moral and Robert Basuino are the Gilroy police officers hailed as heroes for shooting and killing the gunman who murdered three people and injured more than a dozen others at the Gilroy Garlic Festival July 28.

Police Chief Scot Smithee named the law enforcement veterans at an Aug. 1 press conference, asking the media and the public to respect their privacy.

“I view them as heroes,” Smithee said, noting the officers likely prevented many more people from being killed or injured.

The officers began running to the area on the north side of Christmas Hill Park within seconds after the 19-year-old shooter opened fire on families and volunteers with a semi-automatic rifle. They began to shoot their handguns at the suspect, who returned fire at the officers, Smithee said. Even though the officers were “outgunned” by the suspect’s higher-caliber weapon, they engaged the gunman and ultimately shot and killed him within a minute after the first shots rang out at the crowded festival.

Cryar is a 23-year police veteran and Del Moral is a 17-year veteran of law enforcement. Basuino has been a police officer for 13 years, all with the Gilroy department, Smithee said.

Two children—Stephen Romero and Keyla Allison Salazar—and 25-year-old Trevor Irby died when a gunman opened fire at Garlic Festival, Gilroy’s signature celebration for more than four decades. Thirteen people were injured by gunfire, authorities said.

The gunman, Santino William Legan, of Gilroy, planned the shooting ahead of time and likely acted alone, according to police. Investigators are still trying to determine his motive for the shooting.

Del Moral had fired his handgun on duty at least once before, during a Gilroy Police incident in 2005, according to Gilroy Dispatch archives. The single round he fired in that incident missed the targeted suspect, who was taken into custody without any significant harm officers or bystanders.

The 2005 shooting occurred after a standoff in which a potentially violent and intoxicated man, Louie Miranda, had barricaded himself in a Pierce Street apartment. Miranda had told relatives he was “standing in a pool of blood,” according to a story on the Gilroy Dispatch website dated Aug. 23, 2005. The incident occurred Aug. 16.

Gilroy Police Officer Hugo Del Moral, pictured in a 2019 Dispatch file photo

After Miranda repeatedly refused to exit the home, numerous officers had surrounded the residence and evacuated nearby units before Del Moral led three other officers in entering the apartment, according to the Dispatch account. Del Moral, holding a ballistics shield in his left hand and his handgun in his right, saw Miranda crouched “in a fighting stance with a knife in his hand at waist level, almost directly inside the door,” police said at the time.

Del Moral saw this as an immediate threat, and he fired a round at Miranda. The round missed, but an officer behind Del Moral struck Miranda four times with a pepper ball gun, according to the Dispatch.

Miranda then hid under a staircase until officers ultimately convinced him to surrender, according to police, who later found an 8-inch kitchen knife where he was hiding. The walls and floor of the apartment were covered in blood.

Smithee also reported at the Aug. 1 press conference that the total number of victims of the Garlic Festival shooting has climbed to 16. He said a victim who suffered a “slight graze” from a gunshot had sought treatment on their own, and thus police did not immediately know about the injury.

