Merced murder suspect caught in Gilroy

A man suspected of shooting and killing a baby in Merced was caught in Gilroy on Nov. 17, according to police.

Daevon Motshwane

Daevon Motshwane, 18, was booked into Merced County Jail on charges of murder, assault with a deadly weapon and gang enhancements, among other charges. He remains in custody, according to jail records.

On Nov. 9 at about 12:36pm, Merced Police responded to a report of a shooting. Officers later learned that a mother and her boyfriend were pushing a stroller with a 9-month-old boy on the 1200 block of Q Street, when a vehicle drove by and one of the occupants opened fire, striking the boy, according to Merced Police.

Motshwane was identified as the suspect after the vehicle’s license plate was captured on surveillance cameras, police said, and investigators learned that he was hiding out in a motel near the area of Leavesley Road and Murray Avenue in Gilroy.

With the assistance of the Gilroy Police Department Detective Bureau and Gilroy/Morgan Hill Regional SWAT team, Merced Police arrested Motshwane on Nov. 17 at 3:29pm without incident.

A 17-year-old boy was also taken into custody earlier in the week in Merced.