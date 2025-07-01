It’s July! Congratulations, all you recent graduates! Happy birthday, USA!

Only one more year until the big 250th! Until then, is anyone else thrilled that the Gilroy Garlic Festival is returning this year, nestling into Gilroy Gardens on July 25-27? Bittersweet (but understandable) that the tickets have already sold out. Three thousand lucky ticket holders will be gobbling up that garlic goodness each day. Enjoy!

The seventh month also means that we are entering the second half of my final year with you. Thank you kindly for all the well wishing emails. Some of you have been asking me how I began my tenure with South Valley Magazine, so here’s the skinny.

More than a quarter century ago, locals Sylvia Myrvold and Kris McDonough created a marvelous little magazine called Out & About, which aimed to steer folks in those two directions and everywhere else in between. As I had taught both Sylvia’s and Kris’ kids, I knew them well.

Pictured is a screenshot of the premiere of the “Spoking my Mind” column in Out & About magazine more than 25 years ago. Photo: Curt Hentschke

One day, I jokingly asked them, “So, your magazine has a column about running; why isn’t there one about cycling?” Their answer: “You’re hired!”

But enough about me; let’s talk about you and your bike. If you’re out riding in the July sun, be sure you pre-slather with powerful sunscreen, and consider sun-sleeves for arms, legs and necks. (Your future self will thank you.)

Oh, and hydrate, hydrate, hydrate. You may have to travel a bit to enjoy an event ride—see Save the Dates—but consider turning it onto a weekend getaway! Enjoy!

Save the dates

Anytime: Gilroy/Morgan Hill Bike Match, https://bit.ly/BikeMatch

July 5: Watsonville Criterium, ncnca.org

July 12: Giro Bello, Sebastopol, girobello.com

July 20: Ride for Palestine, Berkeley, rideforpalestine.com

CANCELED: Santa Cruz Mountains Challenge, santacruzcycling.org

Aug. 2: Marin Century, Novato, marincyclists.com

Aug. 3: Civilized Century, Redwood City, civilizedcentury.com

Curt “Cycle Guy” Hentschke is a cyclist, seeker, song farmer, and scribe. Send your cycle celebrations and cerebration to he*********@***il.com.