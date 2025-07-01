In an effort to reduce the number of motorcycle crashes, the California Highway Patrol Hollister-Gilroy Area will deploy additional officers July 4-5, within south Santa Clara and San Benito counties. Officers will look for violations by both motorcycle riders and drivers that make roads dangerous for other traffic, including unsafe speed, following too closely, unsafe lane changes and improper turning, the local CHP office said.

Motorcycle-involved crashes in California continue to be a major concern for the CHP. During 2023, provisional statistical data revealed there were 44 motorcycle-involved crashes that resulted in injury—plus another four that resulted in a fatality in the CHP Hollister-Gilroy Area jurisdiction.

Funding for these operations is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the CHP said.