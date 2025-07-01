City Councilmember Zach Hilton recently wrote in a letter to the editor that the commuter rail service Caltrain should “pause” their service out of Gilroy (Dispatch, June 13, 2025). I feel that this action would be taking a step backward and do more harm than good.

In my opinion, Caltrain should adjust their schedule as to when trains depart Gilroy in the mornings. The hours that it departs are not conducive for commuters going to San Jose and Silicon Valley. It conflicts with the time people need to start work.

The City of Gilroy, Caltrain and the VTA should work with the Union Pacific Railroad, who owns the rail line between Gilroy and San Jose, to work around the timing of the one conflicting northbound freight train each weekday.

Passenger rail service needs to advance and increase in our area, not be paused as Mr. Hilton advocates.

Gary V. Plomp

Gilroy