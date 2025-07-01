City Councilmember Zach Hilton recently wrote in a letter to the editor that the commuter rail service Caltrain should “pause” their service out of Gilroy (Dispatch, June 13, 2025). I feel that this action would be taking a step backward and do more harm than good.
In my opinion, Caltrain should adjust their schedule as to when trains depart Gilroy in the mornings. The hours that it departs are not conducive for commuters going to San Jose and Silicon Valley. It conflicts with the time people need to start work.
The City of Gilroy, Caltrain and the VTA should work with the Union Pacific Railroad, who owns the rail line between Gilroy and San Jose, to work around the timing of the one conflicting northbound freight train each weekday.
Passenger rail service needs to advance and increase in our area, not be paused as Mr. Hilton advocates.
Gary V. Plomp
Gilroy
Don’t suspend CalTrain service in the South Valley, but set the fares to cover all operating costs through passenger fares. It is only fair: Put those who prefer to commute by train on an equal footing with those who prefer to commute by car.
Gᴏᴏɢʟᴇ ʜᴀꜱ ʙᴇᴇɴ ᴀɴ ɪɴᴄʀᴇᴅɪʙʟᴇ ᴏᴘᴘᴏʀᴛᴜɴɪᴛʏ! ᴇᴀʀɴ 𝟣𝟪𝟢𝟢+ ʙᴜᴄᴋꜱ ᴡᴇᴇᴋʟʏ ꜰʀᴏᴍ ʜᴏᴍᴇ! ᴀ ꜰᴇᴡ ᴍᴏɴᴛʜꜱ ᴀɢᴏ, ɪ ᴡᴀꜱ ꜱᴛᴜᴄᴋ ɪɴ ᴀ ʀᴏᴜᴛɪɴᴇ, ʙᴀʀᴇʟʏ ᴍᴀᴋɪɴɢ ᴇɴᴅꜱ ᴍᴇᴇᴛ. ɴᴏᴡ, ɪ ᴇᴀʀɴ 𝟤𝟢𝟧+ ᴀ ᴅᴀʏ ᴡᴏʀᴋɪɴɢ ꜰʀᴏᴍ ʜᴏᴍᴇ ᴡɪᴛʜ ᴄᴏᴍᴘʟᴇᴛᴇ ꜰʟᴇxɪʙɪʟɪᴛʏ! ɴᴏ ᴇxᴘᴇʀɪᴇɴᴄᴇ? ɴᴏ ᴘʀᴏʙʟᴇᴍ….
ᴊᴏɪɴ ɴᴏᴡ➤➤ Work44.Com