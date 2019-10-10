CineLux plans November opening

CineLux Theatres is expecting its remodel of the former Platinum Theatres on Monterey Street to be completed by Thanksgiving, the company announced Oct. 7.

San Jose-based CineLux Theatres bought Platinum Theatres at 6851 Monterey St. in late December, and originally planned on a spring completion.

The work includes expanding the lobby to include a lounge area, bar and new concessions service area. Auditoriums will feature new decor, with expanded leg space for reclining seats. Screens will be larger, and sound systems will be upgraded.

“We are working diligently with the city and are optimistic of reopening before Thanksgiving,” CineLux stated in a Facebook post. “We appreciate your patience and look forward to serving you soon in Gilroy.”

New tenants in Old Gilroy Hotel

Two establishments are set to open on the first floor of the Old Gilroy Hotel on Monterey Street.

On Oct. 19 from 4-6 p.m., Gallery 1202 will celebrate its grand opening at 7363 Monterey St. The gallery has relocated from its previous location at 60 Fifth St., Suite 101.

The grand opening also serves as a closing reception for the gallery’s current show, “Space in Between,” a photography exhibit by Edward Alfano.

For information, visit gallery1202.com.

On Oct. 27, right next door from the gallery, The Neon Exchange will hold a grand opening gala from 1-4 p.m.

Neon Exchange, a female-focused shared workspace, consists of a large ballroom, library, full kitchen and executive conference room. During business hours, the first floor will be available as a co-workspace area with fiber optic internet.

For information, visit theneonexchange.com.

Pumpkin People contest returns

The Gilroy Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the sixth annual Pumpkin People Restaurant Passport Contest, which runs through Oct. 31.

Those who purchase a pumpkin dish, item or drink from 10 or more of the participating restaurants will qualify to be entered into a drawing for a two-night stay in South Lake Tahoe.

Eighteen establishments across Gilroy are participating in the contest, serving up dishes and libations such as pumpkin pancakes, pumpkin cream cheese muffins and pumpkin beer.

Passports are available at each restaurant, as well as the Gilroy Chamber office at 7471 Monterey St. Passports must be returned by Nov. 6.

For information, visit gilroy.org/passport.

New barber shop opens

Gilroy Barber Lounge recently opened at 7477 Monterey St.

The barber shop specializes in men’s haircuts and shaves. The lounge includes four flat-screen TVs.

To book an appointment, visit gilroybarberlounge.com.

