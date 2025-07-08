Police last week arrested a group of armed juveniles who robbed and attacked two victims in Gilroy in April, authorities said.

About 4:45pm April 13, Gilroy Police officers were flagged down in the area of Monterey and Old Gilroy streets, the police department said in a press release. During the investigation, officers learned that a victim and his friend were injured during a robbery and suffered serious injuries while attempting to protect their belongings.

The group of juvenile suspects, who were armed with weapons, fled the scene before police arrived, authorities said.

Gilroy Police detectives investigated and identified the suspects, who were determined to be associated with a local criminal street gang, police said.

As of June 26, the primary suspects in the incident have been taken into custody for assault with a deadly weapon and robbery, police said. They are currently being held at Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall.