Gilroy Foundation grant cycle opens in Dec.

The 2020 Grant Cycle opens on Dec. 1 and closes on Jan. 31, 2020.

All nonprofits with a 501(c)(3) status, GUSD schools, and Gilroy City programs are eligible to apply for a Gilroy Foundation grant that will serve the Gilroy community.

Since 1982, the Gilroy Foundation has awarded more than $14 million in grants and scholarships. Foundation grants touch every sphere of life in the Gilroy community: schools, health, the arts, technology and protecting the environment.

In 2019, $338,000 was awarded to local organizations and programs during our annual grant cycle.

To apply, download a 2020 grant application, available at www.gilroyfoundation.org. Grant application, supporting documentation and copies must be submitted to the Foundation by posted mail, postmarked no later than Jan. 31, 2020.

Organizations are notified of their status by the end of March. Grants are awarded at the Annual Meeting and Charitable Giving Program in April of each year. Contact [email protected] with any questions about the grant application process.

The Gilroy Foundation was founded in 1980 to help meet the needs of the community in the specific areas of health, education, recreation, technology, culture and civic services. The Gilroy Foundation currently has assets of over $12.8 million.

Gilroy Foundation’s endowment is invested with Silicon Valley Community Foundation (SVCF), the nation’s largest community foundation with more than $8 billion in assets.