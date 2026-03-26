Tickets are on sale for the 2026 Home + Garden Tour, the Gilroy Assistance League’s primary annual fundraiser. The tour is scheduled for 10am-5pm May 8-9.

The event showcases a curated collection of stunning local homes, beautifully designed gardens and a vibrant artisan market featuring talented makers from throughout South County.

The Gilroy Assistance League is a local nonprofit dedicated to supporting local youth.

“For 20 years, generous homeowners, sponsors, volunteers and attendees have made our Tour possible because they believe in uplifting local youth,” sAID Alecia Troy, President of the Gilroy Assistance League. “With 550 attendees last year and 95% of proceeds directly benefiting youth programs, this cherished event reflects the very best of our community.

“Thanks to the success of last year’s Tour, we are so pleased to award $47,000 in grants in 2026. Wouldn’t it be wonderful to come together once again and surpass last year’s proceeds to make an even greater impact for our youth?”

Attendees at the May 8-9 tour can look forward to an extraordinary selection of homes that are nestled within a prestigious gated enclave in the rolling foothills of South County, says a press release from the Gilroy Assistance League.

The tour culminates in an outdoor market showcasing the creations of talented local artisans. Attendees can shop while enjoying refreshments.

Janice Filice, who chaired the first Home + Garden Tour in 2005, recalls how the idea emerged.

“Before the Home Tour, we explored various fundraising options but knew we needed a signature event,” Filice shared. “Proposing a tour of local homes in 2004 started something very special. It’s incredible to see how it has grown.”

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the league’s website: GilroyAssistanceLeague.org.