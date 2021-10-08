good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
65.1 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
October 8, 2021
Article Search
Silvia Quintero rings up a customer at the Hicklebee's store in Downtown Willow Glen, in Santa Clara County, Calif., on June 15, 2021. The children's bookstore plans to continue a mask mandate for the foreseeable future. (Harika Maddala/Bay City News)
Local NewsCOVID-19FeaturedNews

Bay Area health officers announce new indoor mask criteria

By: Eli Walsh
23
0

Health officials across nine Bay Area jurisdictions announced their criteria Thursday to eventually lift the region’s requirement to wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status.

The health officers in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties and the city of Berkeley initially issued the mandate Aug. 3 amid a wave of new Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations due to the highly contagious delta variant.

On Oct. 7, the health officers argued that the wave is now receding, and a plan to transition away from the mandate in the coming weeks is necessary.

Each county as well as Berkeley will lift the mandate respectively when it has reached the moderate or yellow tier of Covid-19 transmission as defined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for at least three weeks; when its Covid-19 hospitalizations are “low and stable,” as determined by local health officials; and when 80% of each jurisdiction’s total population is fully vaccinated or eight weeks have passed since federal authorization of the Covid-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

As of Thursday, none of the eight counties are in the moderate transmission tier. 

In addition, none have reached 80% vaccination among their full populations, although Marin, San Francisco and Santa Clara counties have crested 70 percent.

“Indoor masking has helped to lower case counts, hospitalizations and Covid-19 deaths, so we don’t want to remove this important layer of Covid prevention too hastily,” Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody said in a statement. “These regional metrics will help keep our community safe, and ensure that our case rates are low and stable, our hospitals are in good shape and vaccination rates are robust.”

San Francisco Mayor London Breed said Thursday that the city will forge ahead next week in easing its indoor mask requirements for some settings while also easing its masking order more broadly under the criteria the health officials jointly announced. 

Beginning Oct. 15, San Francisco will allow those in indoor settings with fewer than 100 people like offices, gyms and indoor college classes to forgo a face covering if everyone can verify that they are fully vaccinated.

“San Francisco’s health orders and shared mitigation efforts have been successful in keeping us safer as a community, and a relaxation of masking orders is warranted,” San Francisco Department of Public Health Director Dr. Grant Colfax said. “We’ll continue to follow the data and science where it leads us.”

Health officers in Santa Clara and Contra Costa counties both noted that their Covid-19 hospitalizations have receded enough to be considered “low and stable,” but said their respective transmission and vaccination rates will likely keep mask requirements in place through most of the year, if not into early 2022.

Federal health regulators are also not expected to consider emergency use authorization data for children ages 5-11 until the end of October, at the earliest.

“We are seeing 900-to-1,000 new first-dose vaccinations in our county every single day,” Contra Costa County Health Officer Dr. Chris Farnitano said Thursday.

“So if we continue at that pace, we could reach that 80% mark within two or three months,” he said. “And then if we have a significant number of children also get vaccinated once they are authorized, that could speed up that timeline as well.”

Farnitano also acknowledged that Contra Costa County officials have had internal discussions about an indoor mask policy similar to San Francisco’s, but plan to keep the county’s current mask requirements intact for now. 

Cody said Santa Clara County has no plans to follow San Francisco’s lead for relatively small indoor gatherings, noting that the county has not even mandated proof of vaccination for certain activities like indoor dining.

“We have always sought to have rules that are as simple as possible, as easy as possible for the public to understand,” Cody said. “So here in Santa Clara County as well as most jurisdictions in the Bay Area, we will keep our requirement for indoor masking, regardless of vaccination status, until we meet these metrics that we’ve adopted across the Bay Area.”

Some indoor masking requirements will remain in place under state and federal guidance even after the regional masking orders are fully lifted, including in K-12 schools, health care settings and while using public transit.

Copyright © 2021 Bay City News, Inc.  

Eli Walsh

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Christopher High School

Rossi Oteri, Christopher High look to make a statement vs. Aptos

Eli Walsh -
The Christopher High football team proved it could hang...
Crime

Gilroy Police release video of Sept. 8 officer-involved shooting

Eli Walsh -
The Gilroy Police Department has released officers’ video camera...
Local News

Gilroy trainer earns IFBB pro card

Eli Walsh -
Just five years after stepping into a gym for...

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
 Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Salinas Valley Tribune
Scotts Valley Press Banner
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Rossi Oteri, Christopher High look to make a statement vs. Aptos

Gilroy Police release video of Sept. 8 officer-involved shooting