Published in cooperation between Levitated Media and the Gilroy Dispatch

Choosing the best online casino in Canada isn’t just about grabbing the biggest bonus—it’s about finding a platform that delivers safe, reliable gambling with the games you love, the payouts you expect and the mobile flexibility to play anywhere. Whether you’re spinning slots, betting at blackjack tables or playing live dealer roulette, the right casino makes all the difference.

We’ve evaluated Canada’s top online casino sites, focusing on security, game variety, payment options, bonus value and player experience. Below are our expert picks for the best online casino Canada sites this year —each vetted for real money play and trusted gaming.

Snapshot: 15 Best Online Casino in Canada

Here’s a quick look at the best online casinos in Canada for 2025each recognized for a standout feature.

In-Depth Reviews: Best Canadian Online Casinos

Each casino on this list was selected for a reasonwhether it’s standout bonuses, faster payouts, game variety or mobile-first design. In the reviews below, we break down exactly what makes each casino worth your time, money and attention as a Canadian player.

Jackpot City Casino—Best Overall Online Casino Canada

Jackpot City Casino continues to set the standard for Canadian players, combining deep game variety, solid mobile play and fast, reliable payoutsall under a trusted license. If you’re looking for an all-around platform that checks every box, this is it.

Top Features:

Jackpot City offers over 500 casino games, with a focus on slots, blackjack and roulette powered by Microgaming. Its mobile platform mirrors desktop functionality, allowing you to play real money games anywhere.

The welcome bonus is spread across your first four deposits, offering up to Can$1,600 in match funds. Interac, Visa, Mastercard and crypto payments are supported for Canadian dollar banking.

Pros:

Large welcome bonus (up to Can$1,600)

Fully licensed and regulated for Canadian players

Over 500 casino games from trusted providers

Mobile-friendly platform with no feature loss

Cons:

Bonus rollover (70x) higher than some competitors

Fewer live dealer options than newer sites

Play at Jackpot City Casino today.

Why We Like It:

Jackpot City is the safest bet for players who want an established, reputable casino with broad game variety, solid mobile play and trusted Canadian dollar bankinga reliable choice for both casual and frequent players.

Ruby Fortune—Best for New Canadian Online Casino Players

Ruby Fortune is an excellent starting point for new Canadian players, thanks to its user-friendly design, straightforward bonuses and simplified banking. If you’re new to online casinos, this platform keeps things approachable without sacrificing real money play.

Top Features:

Ruby Fortune offers a three-part welcome bonus totaling up to Can$750, with low minimum deposits and clear wagering terms. The site features around 450 games, with a strong focus on Microgaming slots and table games. Its mobile interface is beginner-friendly, with simplified navigation and helpful tooltips for new users.

Pros:

Easy-to-claim welcome bonus for new players

Mobile platform designed for simple navigation

Lower minimum deposits than most competitors

Licensed by Malta Gaming Authority for fair play

Cons:

Smaller live dealer selection

Limited poker options

Play at Ruby Fortune today.

Why We Like It:

Ruby Fortune offers a clean, beginner-friendly platform with a solid bonus and straightforward real money play. It’s ideal for Canadians who are just getting started and want a hassle-free entry into online gambling.

Platinum Play Casino—Best for Online Casino Bonuses Canada

Platinum Play Casino focuses on rewarding bonus hunters, offering a hefty welcome package and regular promotions that extend beyond your first deposit. If you’re looking to stack bonus funds and free spins, this is a top pick.

Top Features:

New players get a welcome bonus up to Can$1,000 across the first three deposits. Platinum Play also runs weekly reload offers, free spin promotions and VIP perks for long-term players. Its 500+ games include Microgaming pokies, progressive jackpots and table games, all available on mobile.

Pros:

Generous welcome bonus and weekly promos

Mobile-friendly casino with responsive design

Access to progressive jackpots like Mega Moolah

Multiple deposit and withdrawal methods for CAD

Cons:

Wagering requirements higher on bonus spins

No standalone poker room

Play at Platinum Play Casino today.

Why We Like It:

Platinum Play stands out for Canadians who value bonuses. With ongoing promotions beyond the welcome offer, it’s ideal for players who plan to stick around and make the most of deposit matches and free spins.

Party Casino—Best Casino Canada for Live Dealer Games

Party Casino excels for live dealer fans, offering an impressive catalog of live blackjack, roulette, baccarat and game show-style tables with professional dealers streaming in HD. If you want the real casino atmosphere from home, this platform delivers.

Top Features:

Party Casino features live games from Evolution and Pragmatic Play, streamed 24/7 with crisp video and interactive betting. The mobile app and browser platform both support live dealer tables without lag or feature loss. The welcome bonus includes 100 percent up to Can$500 plus 20 free spins, with live games excluded from wagering but fully accessible.

Pros:

Strong live dealer game lineup from top providers

Smooth HD streams on mobile and desktop

Licensed in Canada for trusted local play

Fast withdrawals via Interac and credit cards

Cons:

Live games don’t contribute to bonus wagering

Smaller non-live game library

Play at Party Casino today.

Why We Like It:

Party Casino is perfect for Canadian players who prioritize live dealer tables. With reliable streams, pro dealers and full mobile compatibility, it recreates the casino floor experience better than most competitors.

Bodog—Best Online Gambling Canada for Poker & Sports

Bodog is a one-stop shop for Canadians who want both casino action and a full sportsbook with poker tournaments. If you like mixing real money poker, blackjack and sports betting in one account, Bodog makes it seamless.

Top Features:

Bodog offers a large casino library alongside a sportsbook and dedicated poker platform. Its mobile app supports live betting, casino games and poker tables with smooth integration. Welcome bonuses include a 100 percent match up to Can$400 for casino and separate promos for sports and poker. Banking supports Interac, Bitcoin and traditional cards.

Pros:

Casino, sportsbook and poker under one roof

Crypto and Interac deposits/withdrawals

Dedicated poker software with tournaments

Mobile betting across casino, sports and poker

Cons:

Casino bonus smaller than competitors

Higher rollover on poker bonuses

Play at Bodog today.

Why We Like It:

Bodog is perfect for Canadian players who want versatilitycombining real money poker, sports betting and casino play without managing multiple accounts.

Bet Safe—Safest Online Casino Canada for Licensed Play

Bet Safe lives up to its name by prioritizing secure, licensed gambling for Canadians with strict compliance standards and transparency. If safety and fair play are your top priorities, this platform delivers peace of mind.

Top Features:

Bet Safe is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority and offers certified random number generated-based games from trusted providers. The mobile platform mirrors the desktop site for slot machines, tables and live dealer games. Bonuses include a 100 percent match up to Can$500, with transparent wagering terms published upfront. Interac, Visa and crypto payments are available.

Pros:

Licensed and regulated by Malta Gaming Authority

Transparent bonus terms with clear wagering

Certified fair play via independent testing

Mobile app and browser site fully secure

Cons:

Smaller welcome bonus than some competitors

Limited progressive jackpot selection

Play at Bet Safe today.!

Why We Like It:

Bet Safe is a top pick for Canadians who want licensed, secure play with clear policies and fair gamesa worry-free platform backed by regulatory oversight.

High Roller—Best Casino Canada for High-Stakes Players

High Roller caters to Canadians who bet bigoffering VIP-level deposit limits, faster withdrawal processing and exclusive bonuses tailored for high-stakes play. If you’re betting beyond casual limits, this site scales with you.

Top Features:

High Roller offers a VIP welcome package with higher deposit caps and match percentages compared to standard tiers. The game library includes high-limit tables, progressive jackpot slots and premium live dealer games. Withdrawals are expedited for VIPs, and crypto banking unlocks higher daily limits.

Pros:

High deposit and withdrawal limits for VIP players

Exclusive high-roller bonuses and reloads

Faster withdrawal approvals for VIP tiers

Dedicated account managers for top players

Cons:

Not tailored for casual, low-stakes players

Some VIP perks require personal invitation

Play at High Roller today.

Why We Like It:

High Roller is ideal for Canadian players betting at higher stakes who want exclusive perks, fast withdrawals and personalized service—a true VIP experience.

Toonie Bet—Best for Low Stakes & Budget-Friendly Play

Toonie Bet is designed for Canadians who want fun, affordable gambling with low minimum bets and easy banking. If you’re playing recreationally or testing online casinos for the first time, this site keeps things light and accessible.

Top Features:

Toonie Bet offers a range of low-limit slots and table games, with minimum bets starting under $1. The welcome bonus is structured to match smaller deposits, making it ideal for budget-conscious players. Payment options include Interac and credit cards with low minimum deposits.

Pros:

Low minimum deposits and bets for casual play

Easy bonus claiming with low deposit thresholds

Mobile platform designed for simplicity

Focused on Canadian dollar banking

Cons:

Smaller overall game library

Lower max withdrawal limits per transaction

Play at Toonie Bet today.

Why We Like It:

Toonie Bet is great for casual Canadian players or beginners who want to enjoy real money play without big upfront costs or high betting minimums.

Power Play—Best for Fast Payouts in Canadian Dollars

Power Play stands out for Canadian players who want quick, reliable payouts in CAD without sacrificing bonus value or game selection. If fast access to winnings is your priority, this platform delivers.

Top Features:

Power Play supports Interac, Visa, Mastercard and crypto withdrawals, with payout times often within 24 hours for verified accounts. The casino offers over 1,000 games, including popular Canadian slots and live dealer tables. New players can claim a Can$1,000 welcome bonus plus 100 free spins, with transparent wagering requirements.

Pros:

Fast payouts in Canadian dollars (24-48 hours)

Large game library including live dealer games

Mobile-optimized for iOS and Android

Interac and crypto deposits supported

Cons:

Some promotions restricted to slots play

Bonus excludes live dealer games from wagering contribution

Play at Power Play today.

Why We Like It:

Power Play is ideal for Canadians who want a trusted casino offering fast CAD payouts, strong game variety and seamless mobile access—without waiting days for withdrawals.

Spin Casino—Best Online Slots Canada Casino

Spin Casino lives up to its name with one of the biggest slot selections in Canada, offering hundreds of slot machines, jackpots and themed video slots from top providers. If you’re here for the reels, this is your go-to.

Top Features:

Spin Casino features over 600 slots, including progressive jackpots like Mega Moolah and exclusive titles. New players get a Can$1,000 welcome bonus across three deposits. The mobile platform offers full slot access with intuitive swipe navigation and fast loading speeds.

Pros:

Massive slot catalog with progressives and exclusives

Mobile-friendly slots with no performance loss

Can$1,000 welcome bonus for slot players

Trusted licensing and fair play certifications

Cons:

Limited poker and sportsbook offerings

Some bonuses restricted to slot play only

Play at Spin Casino today.

Why We Like It:

Spin Casino is perfect for Canadian slot lovers—offering depth, variety and mobile-optimized reels, with bonuses tailored for slotsplayers chasing big jackpots.

Leo Vegas—Best Mobile Casino App Canada

Leo Vegas delivers an award-winning mobile casino experience, with an app and browser site built for seamless betting on iPhone, Android and tablets. If mobile-first play is your priority, this is the casino to beat.

Top Features:

Leo Vegas offers over 1,500 games, including slots, live dealer tables and exclusive mobile promotions. The mobile app is recognized for performance and ease of use, with bonus notifications and swipe-friendly menus. New players can claim up to Can$1,000 plus 200 free spins via mobile registration.

Pros:

Best-in-class mobile app for Canadian players

Exclusive mobile promos and notifications

Large game library including mobile-optimized live dealers

Fast loading and easy navigation on smaller screens

Cons:

Bonus contributions weighted toward slots

Higher minimum deposit for bonus eligibility

Play at Leo Vegas today.

Why We Like It:

Leo Vegas is the clear leader for mobile casino fans in Canada—offering a seamless app experience, mobile-focused bonuses and a vast game library playable anywhere.

Yukon Gold—Best Canadian Casino for Loyalty Rewards

Yukon Gold rewards loyal Canadian players with comp points, exclusive promos and escalating VIP tiers designed to deliver more value the longer you play. If you’re in it for the long haul, this platform builds real rewards into your gameplay.

Top Features:

Yukon Gold offers a unique loyalty system where players earn comp points redeemable for bonus credits and free spins. The welcome offer includes 150 chances to win Can$10 million for just a Can$10 deposit, targeting jackpot hunters. The game library focuses on Microgaming titles, including progressives and popular Canadian slots.

Pros:

Loyalty program with redeemable comp points

Low deposit requirement to access welcome offer

Strong selection of progressive jackpot slots

Trusted licensing and RNG certification

Cons:

Smaller live dealer selection

No dedicated poker or sportsbook options

Play at Yukon Gold today.

Why We Like It:

Yukon Gold is perfect for Canadian players who want rewards that grow with their gameplay—offering a loyalty-focused casino with big jackpot potential and trusted licensing.

Vegasino—Best New Canadian Online Casino Site

Vegasino is a fresh face in Canada’s online casino scene, combining a sleek interface with a modern game library and competitive welcome bonus. If you’re looking for a new casino that already feels polished and player-focused, Vegasino delivers.

Top Features:

Vegasino offers 1,000-plus slots and table games from providers like NetEnt, Pragmatic Play and Evolution. The platform prioritizes mobile responsiveness with a swipe-friendly interface on iPhone and Android. New players can claim a Can$1,500 welcome bonus plus 200 free spins across the first four deposits. Interac, credit cards and crypto are accepted for CAD banking.

Pros:

Sleek, modern design with mobile optimization

Large welcome bonus and free spins combo

Game library from top-tier providers

Crypto-friendly banking for Canadian players

Cons:

Some games restricted in Canada based on provider licenses

Smaller progressive jackpot selection

Play at Vegasino today.

Why We Like It:

Vegasino is ideal for Canadians who want to try a new casino without sacrificing quality—offering a polished platform, solid bonuses and trusted software providers.

PlayFina—Best for Crypto-Friendly Gambling in Canada

PlayFina is designed for Canadian players who prioritize crypto payments, offering fast, flexible banking alongside a wide game selection. If you’re looking to deposit and cash out in Bitcoin, Ethereum or other altcoins, this platform leads the way.

Top Features:

PlayFina supports multiple cryptocurrencies with same-day withdrawals. Its 1,500-plus games include slots, tables and live dealer games, with mobile compatibility across devices. New players can claim a Can$1,000 welcome bonus plus 100 free spins, with crypto users often eligible for higher limits.

Pros:

Wide range of crypto payment options

Same-day crypto withdrawals for verified players

Mobile-optimized slots and live dealers

Crypto-exclusive reload bonuses and perks

Cons:

No Interac or traditional CAD banking

Some bonuses only accessible via crypto deposit

Play at PlayFina today.

Why We Like It:

PlayFina is the top pick for Canadians using crypto—blending fast payouts, crypto-specific bonuses and a mobile-friendly casino experience that keeps things smooth across devices.

Betty Casino—Best Online Casino Canada for Free Spins Bonuses

Betty Casino is perfect for Canadians who want free spins to be the heart of their bonus strategy—offering frequent spin promotions, mission-based rewards and gamified bonuses. If you love unlocking spins as you play, this platform focuses on rewarding reel spinners.

Top Features:

Betty Casino offers hundreds of slots from providers like Pragmatic Play and Microgaming, with daily, weekly and event-based free spin offers. The mobile platform keeps promotions accessible with bonus trackers and push notifications. New players get 100 free spins plus a Can$500 welcome bonus on signup.

Pros:

Frequent free spin bonuses with clear terms

Gamified bonus progression with unlockable spins

Mobile-optimized interface with bonus tracking

Good selection of popular Canadian slots

Cons:

Bonuses mainly focused on slots (limited for tables)

Fewer live dealer options than competitors

Play at Betty Casino today.

Why We Like It:

Betty Casino is ideal for Canadians who want free spins to drive their bonuses—delivering a fun, gamified rewards system tailored to slot fans who prioritize spins over traditional match bonuses.

How to Choose the Best Online Casino in Canada

Deciding on the right online casino isn’t just about flashy bonuses or a familiar name—it’s about finding a platform that fits how you play, how you pay and what you prioritize in your gambling experience.

With hundreds of casino sites available to Canadians, the best online casino for you depends on your personal preferences and priorities.

Here’s how to evaluate your options like a betting pro:

Licensing and Regulation: Always Check the Credentials

Before depositing a dollar, make sure the casino operates under a recognized gaming license from regulators like the Malta Gaming Authority, UK Gambling Commission or Kahnawake Gaming Commission. Licensed casinos are required to:

Use certified random number generators to guarantee fair play

Hold player funds in segregated accounts to protect your deposits

Publish transparent bonus terms and payout rates

Offer dispute resolution mechanisms if issues arise

Why it matters: Playing at a licensed casino means your money, winnings and personal information are protected under enforceable regulations. Every casino we recommend meets this standard.

Payment Methods and Withdrawal Speed: Banking You Can Trust

The best online casinos in Canada offer fast, reliable banking in Canadian dollars, with secure deposit and withdrawal methods like:

Interac e-Transfer (for fast CAD payments)

Credit and debit cards (Visa, Mastercard)

Cryptocurrency (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin)

E-wallets (where available)

Key factors to check:

Withdrawal speed : Crypto and Interac payouts at sites like Power Play and PlayFina often process within 24-48 hours; traditional bank transfers may take three to five business days.

: Crypto and Interac payouts at sites like Power Play and PlayFina often process within 24-48 hours; traditional bank transfers may take three to five business days. Transaction limits : Know the minimum and maximum deposit and withdrawal caps.

: Know the minimum and maximum deposit and withdrawal caps. Verification process: Most casinos require ID verification before your first withdrawal.

Pro tip: Crypto players often get faster payouts.

Game Variety: Play What You Love

A great casino offers more than just slots—it delivers depth across slots, tables, live dealers and specialty games. Check for:

Hundreds of slot titles from trusted providers like Microgaming, NetEnt, Pragmatic Play

Classic table games including blackjack, roulette, baccarat, craps

Live dealer games streamed in HD from providers like Evolution Gaming

Niche or specialty games like keno, scratch cards, virtual sports

For example:

Spin Casino leads for slots depth

Party Casino stands out for live dealer variety

Bodog excels for poker and sports alongside casino

Why it matters: A deeper game catalog ensures you won’t get bored—and gives you flexibility to switch games or strategies without switching platforms.

Bonuses and Promotions: Value Beyond the Headline

A casino’s bonus offer should go beyond big numbers—focus on:

Wagering requirements (aim for 30-40x or less)

Game contribution (slots usually count 100 percent, tables less)

Bonus cap (how much real value can you claim?)

Ongoing promotions (reloads, free spins, loyalty perks)

(See Bonus Breakdown section for more …)

Mobile Experience: Does It Work Wherever You Play?

If you’re betting from your phone or tablet, prioritize casinos that offer:

Mobile-responsive platforms (no feature loss vs. desktop)

Fast loading times on mobile data

Why it matters: A poorly optimized mobile site means missed bets, laggy spins or glitchy live dealers. Every casino we recommend delivers seamless mobile access.

Bottom line: The best online casino in Canada isn’t the one with the biggest headline bonus—it’s the one that balances licensing, payment speed, game variety, bonus structure and mobile functionality in a way that fits your play style.

Bonus Breakdown: What to Know Before You Claim Casino Offers in Canada

Bonuses are a big part of choosing an online casino—but not every bonus delivers equal value. The best offers are the ones that give real, usable rewards with fair terms, not just flashy numbers. Below, we break down the bonus types that matter most for Canadian players, where to find them and what to watch for.

Welcome Bonuses: Look Beyond the Headline

Almost every casino offers a welcome bonus, typically a deposit match (e.g., 100 percent up to Can$1,000) paired with free spins. What sets a great welcome bonus apart isn’t just the dollar amount—it’s the structure, rollover and eligible games.

Reasonable wagering (ideally 30-40x)

Clear game eligibility (slots vs. tables)

Low minimum deposit to qualify

Top picks:

Jackpot City Casino: Up to Can$1,600 across four deposits

Platinum Play: Up to Can$1,000 plus regular reloads

Vegasino: Can$1,500 plus 200 free spins across multiple deposits

Free Spins Bonuses: Best for Slots Players

Free spins are a great way to explore slot games without risking your own money—but they vary in quality.

Low wagering on spin winnings (or no wagering)

No tight max win caps (avoid offers that limit payouts to Can$50-Can$100)

Available on high-RTP slots (not limited to low-paying games)

Top picks:

Betty Casino: 100 free spins plus gamified unlocks

Spin Casino: Regular free spins promos tied to new games

Crypto Bonuses: Bigger Matches, Faster Turnover

Players depositing with Bitcoin, Ethereum or Litecoin often unlock higher match bonuses and faster rollover clearance. Crypto bonuses tend to have fewer restrictions—and pair with faster payouts.

Higher bonus caps for crypto deposits

Faster processing of bonus funds

Crypto-exclusive reloads or loyalty perks

Top picks:

PlayFina: Crypto bonus with same-day withdrawals

High Roller: Higher limits and crypto bonuses for VIPs

Loyalty & VIP Rewards: Bonuses That Grow Over Time

If you plan to stick with one casino, the loyalty program matters just as much as the signup bonus. The best programs offer:

Redeemable comp points for cash or spins

Tiered VIP perks (cashback, faster withdrawals, personalized bonuses)

Exclusive invites to promotions or tournaments

Top picks:

Yukon Gold: Comp points redeemable for bonus credits

Bet Safe: Transparent loyalty system with reload perks

Payment Options: Getting Paid Matters as Much as Playing

When choosing the best online casino in Canada, your banking options are just as important as the games you play. The top sites don’t just accept deposits easily—they ensure your withdrawals are fast, secure and processed in Canadian dollars or crypto without hidden fees.

Look for casinos offering trusted Canadian payment methods like Interac and bank transfers alongside faster crypto options if you want same-day payouts. Every site we recommend supports secure, licensed payment processing with encryption and identity verification for added safety.

The best casinos combine speed, flexibility and payment variety to fit your banking needs. Here’s what you’ll typically find at Canada’s safest online casinos:

Interac e-Transfer : The gold standard for Canadians; fast, reliable and accepted at nearly all top casinos.

: The gold standard for Canadians; fast, reliable and accepted at nearly all top casinos. Visa and Mastercard : Widely used for deposits, but withdrawals can take three to five business days depending on your bank.

: Widely used for deposits, but withdrawals can take three to five business days depending on your bank. Direct bank transfers : Best for larger transactions but slowest (up to seven days).

: Best for larger transactions but slowest (up to seven days). Cryptocurrency (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin): Fastest payouts (within 24 hours), with higher transaction limits and exclusive crypto bonuses

Pro tip: Crypto-friendly casinos not only process payouts faster but often offer bigger bonus match percentages and lower minimum withdrawal limits. If you’re comfortable with Bitcoin or altcoins, casinos like PlayFina and High Roller can give you an edge both at the cashier and in the bonus department.

FAQs: Best Online Casinos in Canada

Are online casinos legal in Canada?

Yes—but it depends on where they’re based. Under Canadian law, it’s legal for Canadians to play at licensed offshore online casinos as long as the site holds a valid license from a recognized regulator (such as the Malta Gaming Authority or Kahnawake Gaming Commission). All casinos we recommend operate under legitimate licenses, offering legal and secure real money gambling for Canadian players.

What’s the safest online casino in Canada?

The safest online casinos are licensed by reputable authorities and use audited random number generators (RNGs) for game fairness. Sites like Bet Safe, Jackpot City Casino and Power Play are known for their transparent terms, secure banking and proven track records with Canadian players.

Can I win real money at these online casinos?

Yes—every casino on our list supports real money deposits and payouts in Canadian dollars or crypto. Whether you’re spinning slots at Spin Casino, playing blackjack at Party Casino, or betting at live tables on Leo Vegas, winnings are cashable once you meet wagering requirements and verification.

What’s the best payment method for Canadians at online casinos?

For most players, Interac e-Transfer is the fastest and easiest way to deposit and withdraw in CAD. For faster payouts and higher transaction limits, cryptocurrency (Bitcoin, Ethereum) is the better choice.

What bonuses should I look for at Canadian casinos?

The best bonuses combine low wagering requirements, high contribution from slots and no tight win caps. For welcome packages, Jackpot City Casino and Platinum Play deliver large match bonuses, while Betty Casino specializes in ongoing free spins promos. Always read bonus terms carefully to avoid surprises.

Final Thoughts

No matter how you play, the best online casino in Canada is the one that aligns with your gaming style, payment preferences and bonus goals. Looking for mobile-first betting? Leo Vegas stands out. Want fast CAD withdrawals? Power Play leads the way. Prefer crypto banking? PlayFina shines.

All 15 sites we’ve recommended combine trusted licensing, secure banking, strong mobile platforms and real value—so you can bet with confidence, knowing your money and play are protected.

Pick your favorite, claim your bonus and start playing smarter today.

Disclaimer: These sites are for people 18+ only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players should only gamble with money that they can afford to lose and make sure they are behaving responsibly when visiting an online casino. Gambling laws and policies vary from region to region. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area depending on laws and restrictions. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies before visiting any of these sites. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting any of these helplines:

Organization Phone Number Alberta Alcohol and Drug Abuse Commission Helpline 1-866-332-2322 British Columbia Problem Gambling Information and Referral Service 1-888-795-6111 Manitoba Gambling Helpline 1-800-463-1554 New Brunswick Problem Gamblers Hotline 1-800-461-1234 Newfoundland and Labrador Helpline 1-888-899-4357 Northwest Territories Helpline 1-800-661-0844 Nova Scotia Toll-Free Gambling Helpline 1-888-347-8888 Nunavut Kamatsiaqtut Helpline 1-800-265-3333 Ontario Problem Gambling Helpline 1-888-230-3505 Ottawa Distress Line 613-238-3311 Outaouais Distress Line 1-866-676-1080 Prince Edward Island Gambling Addiction Treatment Program 1-888-299-8399 Québec Gambling Help and Referral (514) 527-0140 (Montreal);1-800-461-0140 or 1-866-767-5389 (province) Saskatchewan Problem Gambling Helpline 1-800-306-6789 Yukon Crisis Line 403 668-9111

For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: