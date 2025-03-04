Published in cooperation between Crypto News and the Gilroy Dispatch

Twelve U.S. states have funneled $330 million into Strategy stock, signaling a strategic move toward indirect Bitcoin exposure. California stands out as the leader, with its public pension funds holding nearly half of the total investment, underscoring the state’s bold approach to innovative assets.

Strategy, the largest corporate owner of Bitcoin, offers an indirect route to tap into the cryptocurrency’s potential. These investments with stakes in platforms such as Coinbase change how states view crypto. The buzz around meme coins also helped draw focus to digital assets, broadening cryptocurrencies’ appeal across sectors.

Why California Tops the List

California has cemented its position as a leader in crypto investments through bold moves in Bitcoin strategy. Public retirement funds have heavily invested in Strategy stock, aligning the state with a growing trend of using digital assets to drive economic opportunities. Coupled with investments in Coinbase, California’s commitment to the crypto space shows a forward-thinking approach to meeting the financial challenges of the future. Even the surge of interest in upcoming meme coins has spurred broader public and institutional engagement with cryptocurrencies. As Ilija Rankovic states, meme coins can produce significant profits.

Details of California’s Investments

California leads the pack when it comes to Strategy stock. The California State Teachers Retirement System (CalSTRS) holds 285,785 shares, worth approximately $83 million at the latest filing. This isn’t just a small slice of crypto exposure—it’s a tangible commitment to exploring digital financial alternatives.

The California Public Employees’ Retirement System (CalPERS) also is deeply involved, holding 264,713 shares of Strategy valued at $76 million. These two funds alone account for nearly half of the $330 million invested by U.S. pension funds in Strategy. With the largest pension funds in the nation making such allocations, California is clearly betting big on Bitcoin’s potential.

California’s Broader Crypto Interest

California’s crypto portfolio goes beyond just Strategy. CalSTRS and CalPERS also have heavily invested in Coinbase, holding shares worth a combined total of $155 million. Coinbase, a major cryptocurrency exchange, serves as another route for indirect exposure to the growing digital market.

It’s not just about Bitcoin or large exchanges. Cryptocurrency adoption across California reflects the wider interest in digital assets. With more than 8.2 million residents owning crypto, representing 27 percent of the adult population, the state isn’t just a leader at the institutional level. This widespread ownership signals crypto’s significant influence on both local finance and community investment.

California is setting the pace for how state-managed funds and individual investors alike view and engage with the future of money. Its commitment to Bitcoin, Coinbase, and even emerging trends like meme coins continues to spotlight the state as both a trendsetter and a financial innovator.

State-by-State Breakdown of $330M Investments

Twelve states have ventured into a $330 million cryptocurrency strategy, underscoring Bitcoin’s influence on public investment decisions. States like Florida and Wisconsin are following California’s lead, implementing their unique strategies for Bitcoin exposure. Although the buzz around meme coins has helped push digital assets into the spotlight, individual state decisions also show deliberate planning. Here’s how Florida, Wisconsin, and North Carolina are contributing to this financial pivot.

Florida’s Strategic Holdings

Florida has made significant moves in Bitcoin investments, signaling a serious commitment to the digital economy. The Florida House recently approved new legislation allowing state-funded accounts to invest up to 10 percent in Bitcoin. With this decision, Florida aims to align itself with modern financial strategies, making its pension funds and state portfolios more adaptable to crypto trends.

The state’s motivations go beyond just financial diversification. Florida recognizes Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation and economic fluctuations. By allocating public funds strategically, the state is protecting its reserves while tapping into the potential upside of Bitcoin’s long-term valuation. As Florida lawmakers push for these investments, it highlights the state’s ambition to lead in integrating crypto into public finance.

Wisconsin and North Carolina’s Contribution

Wisconsin and North Carolina represent smaller but meaningful efforts in Bitcoin adoption. The State of Wisconsin Investment Board (SWIB) has gradually increased its Bitcoin exposure. Its pension fund’s allocation now totals $321 million, which includes a mix of Bitcoin investments and crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs). This methodical diversification shows a cautious yet optimistic approach.

Meanwhile, North Carolina is eying a legislative path similar to Florida. A newly introduced bill proposes investments of up to 10 percent of public funds, including Bitcoin and other digital assets. This effort reflects growing enthusiasm for adopting alternative financial strategies while maintaining tight control over risk management. North Carolina’s balanced approach presents an opportunity to test the feasibility of crypto-integrated public portfolios.

The Strategy Behind Strategy Corp

Strategy Corp has emerged as a pivotal player in how states like California are leveraging Bitcoin through stock investments. The company’s approach provides a safer alternative to directly buying Bitcoin while employing an aggressive acquisition strategy that adds value to its stock. Even as interest in meme coins grows, Strategy’s focus on Bitcoin aligns with long-term institutional goals.

Leveraging Bitcoin Without Direct Risk

Strategy Corp’s public stock offers governments and institutional investors a way to gain Bitcoin exposure without directly owning it. This indirect method reduces the complexities, such as custody risks, associated with holding Bitcoin. For public funds like California’s CalSTRS and CalPERS, this setup allows them to benefit from Bitcoin’s potential gains without assuming the full brunt of its volatility.

The company’s decision to hold Bitcoin as a treasury asset and integrate it into its business strategy has proven advantageous for investors. Pension funds have noted fewer regulatory concerns and operational hurdles by opting to invest in Strategy rather than managing cryptocurrency assets internally. This model has become particularly enticing in today’s broader climate of rising crypto awareness among private and public sectors.

21/21 Plan and Its Implications

Strategy’s aggressive Bitcoin acquisition strategy, known as the “21/21 Plan,” is reshaping its corporate strategy and stock performance. This ambitious plan aims to raise $21 billion in equity and $21 billion in debt to fund continuous Bitcoin purchases. By essentially doubling down on Bitcoin, the company is betting on its long-term value surpassing traditional financial assets.

This approach has significant implications for Strategy’s stock value. The company’s moves have continually attracted investors looking for indirect Bitcoin exposure with minimal risk. As a result, Strategy’s stock has seen remarkable growth, which in turn boosts the wealth of state pension funds invested in it.

The 21/21 Plan also underscores a bold confidence—central to Strategy’s branding—in Bitcoin’s future. While some find it polarizing, others view it as a pioneering approach in the corporate adoption of cryptocurrency.