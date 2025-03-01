SAY IT AIN’T SO! I recently learned that, after 31 “remarkable” years, Morgan Hill’s I Care Classic has decided to discontinue their May favorite. My first ICC was back in 2000, when the ride was still based in San Jose.

Proceeds from this event allowed the Almaden Super Lions Club to provide eye care services to so many who might not have been able to afford it.

Continuing to wax nostalgic, the realization that 2025 will be my last year with you has caused me to dig up many memories from the past quarter century of Spoking My Mind columns.

Do you remember the monthly Silliest Signage Seen From my Saddle Awards? Readers provided so many originative observations: Has your bicycle ever leaned over on Tilton Avenue? Have you ever been heading west on West Hedding? Does a dentist live on Flossa Way?

Who knows who named Quien Sabe Road? Why is there a “Lunch Special” sign at Just Breakfast Restaurant? Why are there never any fast children at play?

Since it’s March, I want to remind you to make sure you’re all registered for next month’s Sea Otter Classic. And don’t forget that Gilroy’s Tierra Bella has moved from April to May, and from Gavilan College to Christmas Hill Park. You’re gonna love both of these amazing events!

That’s all for March. Feel free to email me your memories from the past 24 years. I always love reader input; that’s how I learned that a dentist actually DOES live on Flossa Way!

Save the dates

• Anytime: Gilroy/Morgan Hill Bike Match, https://bit.ly/BikeMatch

• Various, Too Many to Mention! santacruzrandonneurs.org

• March 1: Blossom Bike Ride, Reedley, blossombikeride.com

• April 10-13: Sea Otter Classic, Monterey, seaotterclassic.com

• April 13: Primavera Century, Fremont, ffbc.org

• May 3: Tierra Bella, Gilroy, tierrabella.org

• May 18: Strawberry Fields Forever, Aptos, strawberryfields.org

Curt “Cycle Guy” Hentschke is a cyclist, seeker, song farmer, and scribe. Send your cycle celebrations and cerebration to he*********@gm***.com.