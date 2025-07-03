Athletic teams at local junior colleges Gavilan and Hartnell are often mostly populated by student-athletes from a cross-section of local high schools. The JCs provide a continuing avenue for education and athletics for many, and a large number look to move on to four-year colleges.

Some of those JC student-athletes head to four-year universities and colleges for purely academic pursuits. Some continue playing sports during their collegiate years, and some get scholarships to assist in that academic/athletic direction.

Two Gavilan student-athletes have done exactly that, announcing their promotion to four-year schools with soccer scholarships. Both Ricardo Bustamante, a Christopher High alum, and Bryan Hernandez, a Gilroy High alum, are moving forward to four-year schools while continuing their soccer careers.

Bustamante was the Rams’ starting goalkeeper all season and notched two shutouts. Hernandez started all 20 games on defense for Gavilan.

Those two are excellent representatives of what Gavilan is all about.

“Gavilan College’s Athletic Department is interested in each student-athlete’s growth and development in all areas of college life and emphasizes the importance of obtaining a degree while striving for full academic and athletic potential,” Gavilan’s interim Athletic Director Jamie Adams said. “The department offers athletic opportunities to a diverse group of men and women consistent with the mission of the college and philosophy of the department.”

Christopher High alumnus and Gavilan soccer standout Ricardo Bustamante will play at Nelson AIC University on an academic and athletic scholarship. Photo: Courtesy of Ivan Bastida

Bustamante, a Christopher grad from the class of 2023, will be heading to Nelson AIC University (Nelson American Indian College) in Phoenix, Arizona. That school participates at the NCCAA level (National Christian College Athletic Association) and he will have an athletic and academic scholarship.

“I’m super excited about what the future holds,” Bustamante said. “Moving to another state, keeping playing soccer, and the best part: continuing my career and finishing school.”

Bustamante stated that he will miss his friends and family coming to each of his games, but is concurrently excited about new horizons. He added that the Gavilan community was very supportive and he particularly enjoyed seeing the school president come out to a game.

Nelson AIC was founded in 1957 by missionary Alta Washburn who saw the great need to prepare Native Americans for church ministry. It is the nation’s only private, regionally accredited Christian college campus serving primarily Native American students.

Nelson AIC’s soccer coach is Barry Swartz, with extensive experience as a player and coach. He starred at Glendale Arizona High and played collegiately at Fresno Pacific and then Grand Canyon. Swartz has coached since 1996 at both the collegiate and club levels.

Hernandez graduated from Gilroy High in 2020 and finished his JC schooling at Gavilan in 2024. He will continue at Grace Christian University in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Grace Christian is also an NCCAA program and he will attend on an athletic and academic scholarship.

Grace’s powerhouse soccer program won the NCCAA Midwest Regional this past year for the third straight season and advanced into the NCCAA Nationals. It was the fifth Regional title for Grace in the last six years. Grace has national finishes of fifth, fourth (twice), third and second in recent years.

Their coach is Dustin Buchanan, a Grace graduate who is fourth on the school’s all-time scoring list and is in his 16th season. Buchanan has been named Regional Coach of the Year seven times and has had players recognized 17 times for First Team All-American and 26 times players have received Academic All-American recognition.

The Grace web site eagerly announced Hernandez’s enrollment and stated that his talent and experience will be a big addition to the team. It noted that, at Gilroy, Hernandez received multiple All-Conference and All League Team awards and was a three-time scholar athlete. At Gavilan, he was an All-Coast Conference player and on the dean’s list.

“We know Bryan brings a wealth of experience and ability,” coach Buchanan said. “He is also an incredibly positive person who is already building a great rapport with his teammates. His attitude is wonderful and he loves the Lord, which shapes his perspective on all things. I love that he is in the semester and already part of us.

“The short time he has been on campus he has already had an impact.”

Hernandez was born and raised in Gilroy. He stated that the decision to move to Michigan was difficult.

“With Grand Rapids being all the way across the country, it felt like stepping into the unknown,” Hernandez said. “However, when the opportunity presented itself, I knew deep down that I had to take the leap. Leaving my comfort zone was necessary for my personal and athletic growth, and it’s a decision I’m proud to have made.”

Hernandez credited Gavilan for an incredible experience and growth in many dimensions. He cited his support system and particularly singled out athletic counselor Darlene Del Carmen for creating a clear path for his success.

“Gavilan gave me all the tools I needed to thrive at the community college level,” Hernandez said. “I also had the privilege of working with some phenomenal coaches who not only supported me but also made my time in Gavilan soccer enjoyable and rewarding.”

The Gavilan team of 2024-25 has many other local athletes. Their defense included Edisson Torres from Christopher, Jesus Rodriguez from Gilroy and Adan Serrato San Ramon from Hollister High.

The forwards included Jerry Eusebio from Live Oak, Davi Prado and Justin Palma from Gilroy, Oswaldo Huerta and Leonardo Herrera from Hollister and Morgan Hill’s Elias Garcia, who attended St. Francis.

The midfield included Yandy Cruz of Gilroy, Juan Carlos Garcia of Hollister and a Christopher trio of Ismael Hilario Valencia, Serafin Aguilera Vera and Emmanuel G Lopez. Anzar’s Nico Olivos played wing. Other goalkeepers on the Gavilan roster included Brian Jiminez of Christopher and Julian Valentin of Anzar.

“Educational and athletic excellence is the cornerstone of the athletic program,” interim AD Adams said. “The program’s success is measured by the performance of its student-athletes in their academic and athletic pursuits, as well as their contribution to society and the community both before and after graduation.”

Advice from the athletes

As they embark on the next step of their journeys, Hernandez and Bustamante had advice for others.

“I encourage everyone to consider Gavilan College and represent your hometown proudly,” Hernandez said. “Gavilan has everything you need to succeed. Don’t let anyone limit you or tell you what you can or can’t achieve. Chase your dreams with determination and courage, and never be afraid to take that big leap. Remember, doubt kills more dreams than failure ever will.”

Bustamante also had advice for Gavilan athletes and the wider community, including Gilroy and nearby cities.

“Advice I can give is to live in the moment, make the best memories that you can with your teammates with each bus ride, each practice and each game,” Bustamante said. “For kids who look up to me as an inspiration or as a role model, some words I have—and this also goes for every athlete either if they are in freshman or high school—is ‘Échale ganas y no tengas miedo al fracas,’ meaning to give it everything that you have for your dreams and don’t be afraid to fail.

“It is OK to fail. You learn from your mistakes and that makes you a better person and player. Also, don’t be comfortable where you are. Keep working hard if it is for a sport you play for or in life in general.”