As the Independence Day holiday approaches—with some residents having already begun celebrating—law enforcement authorities and city officials are reminding people that fireworks are illegal in Gilroy.

One exception is the “safe and sane” fireworks that are available for sale at temporary, seasonal stands throughout the city—the sales from which support local sports teams and nonprofit organizations.

Even these fireworks can only be used in designated areas, and only from 9am-10pm July 2-4, according to City of Gilroy officials. To view a map of where safe and sane fireworks are allowed, visit the city’s “fireworks information” web page at tinyurl.com/3m36hj42.

All other fireworks are illegal in Gilroy, and under state of California law, city staff said.

During the holiday period, Gilroy Police will increase enforcement of possession and use of illegal fireworks. This enforcement includes citing property owners or renters on properties where illegal fireworks have been set off, the police department said.

Violations of fireworks laws can lead to fines, imprisonment or both, authorities said. In Gilroy, administrative fines for the use of illegal fireworks start at $1,000, increasing to $2,000 for a second offense.

Authorities noted that illegal fireworks can have significant unintended consequences, including structure fires and wildfires that can threaten property, people and animals.

“Since 2024, fireworks have caused more than $35 million in property damage across California, sparking 1,230 fires,” said Chief Daniel Berlant, California State Fire Marshal. “It is your responsibility to prevent fires and injuries. Don’t let your Fourth of July celebration end in flames.”

Cal Fire authorities announced this week that its officers will have “zero tolerance” for illegal fireworks. In a press release, the state fire protection agency noted that all fireworks without a seal from the Office of the State Fire Marshal are illegal in California. Violators face possible fines up to $50,000 and a year in jail.

“Already this year our Arson and Bomb Investigators, along with our partners, have successfully seized more than 600,000 pounds of illegal fireworks from all over California,” Berlant said. “Our recent enforcement efforts clearly demonstrate our zero tolerance toward the use, transportation and possession of illegal fireworks. Even ‘Safe and Sane’ fireworks are banned in many communities and bring large fines for their illegal use.”

Residents can report illegal fireworks to the Gilroy Police Department by email at fi*******@**********oy.org.

Let the pros handle it

There are numerous places to see professional, sanctioned fireworks shows throughout South County and the South Bay the night of July 4. The closest location is right here in Gilroy, where a fireworks show is scheduled to start about 9:30pm at Gilroy High School, 750 West Tenth St.

Additional professional fireworks shows on July 4 are scheduled in Morgan Hill, San Jose, Santa Clara and elsewhere.