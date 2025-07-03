The Rotary Club of Gilroy on June 12 launched the first phase of its new program, “Trees to Read Under,” by delivering 390 new books to Gilroy school libraries. The program is funded through an Amazon Web Services grant.

“Trees to Read Under” is a community initiative developed in partnership with the Gilroy Unified School District and the Rotary Club of Gilroy, says an announcement from the local nonprofit club. The program also celebrates the Rotary’s centennial year in 2025.

The three-prong investment in local schools through “Trees to Read Under” include:

• Tree planting: 100 trees will be planted on selected school sites.

• Bench installation: Reading benches will be placed under the newly planted trees.

• Book funding: New books will be purchased for all 14 GUSD school libraries.

In addition to the Amazon Web Services grant, more than $46,000 in pledges and donations have been committed from Rotary Club of Gilroy Rotarians, according to the club.

“The Rotary Club of Gilroy invites the community to support the project through contributions and sponsorships. There are various sponsorship levels, each offering different benefits, such as personalized engraved plates on benches, recognition on plaques and media recognition,” the Rotary Club shared.

“This project has a broader goal of creating a legacy for the youth of Gilroy,” said Rotary Club of Gilroy President Kelly Ramirez. ”The trees, benches and books will serve as a reminder of the Rotary Club of Gilroy commitment to education and community well-being for years to come.”

The Rotary Club of Gilroy was formed in 1925, and throughout that 100-year history, the local club has invested more than $1 million in local youth and seniors—along with thousands of hours of volunteer efforts.

For more information or to donate to the book purchase contact Ramirez by email at ba************@*****er.net or Karen Aitken-Bernosky by email at ka**********@***il.com. Tax deductible donations can also be made directly at gilroyrotary.org.