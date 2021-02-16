good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
February 16, 2021
BusinessFeaturedNews

Business grant program now accepting applications

By: Staff Report
A new grant program to aid businesses struggling during the pandemic is now accepting applications.

The City of Gilroy and the Gilroy Chamber of Commerce have established the program that allows qualifying businesses operating within city limits to apply for a one-time grant using federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding.

Grants are based on the number of full-time equivalent employees as of March 17, 2020, when the Santa Clara County Health Officer issued the initial shelter-in-place order. The maximum grant award is $5,000 for businesses with two to 10 employees, and $10,000 for businesses with 11-25 employees.

Funds must be used for working capital, such as rent, payroll, utilities and inventory.

The application period will close on March 12 at 5pm, and will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis until remaining grant funds run out.

Grant applications can be emailed to [email protected] or by mail to: Gilroy Chamber of Commerce, Small Business Grant Application, 7471 Monterey St., Gilroy, CA 95020. Those having difficulties submitting an application can call 408.842.6437 to schedule a pickup.

For information, visit tinyurl.com/3wy8r7wh.

Staff Report

