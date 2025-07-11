A summer group show at Morgan Hill’s newest gallery, CURA, is now showcasing the work of 40 artists through the end of August.

The work by CURA Contemporary’s represented and exhibited artists fills the first and second floors of the gallery that include a variety of mediums—such as painting, photography, printmaking, textiles, ceramic, glass and wood.

“More than 45% of our artists are from the Bay Area, with four being hyper-local to Morgan Hill, San Jose and Gilroy,” CURA’s website states. “Our group and solo exhibitions alternate monthly, providing something new to view each time you visit.”

The gallery is located at 17395 Monterey Road in Morgan Hill. For information, visit curacontemporary.com/.