Two Gilroy residents were arrested Thursday morning following a months-long investigation into a robbery attempt, police said.

The alleged crime occurred on Feb. 9, when 19-year-old suspect Sarina Delgado contacted a victim through Snapchat. Delgado solicited money for an unspecified transaction and arranged to meet in person, police said.

The victim agreed to meet with Delgado, who entered the front passenger of the vehicle when the victim pulled up, according to a social media post from the Gilroy Police Department.

The meeting escalated to a physical altercation when suspect Nicholas Landers, 21, approached the vehicle and struck the vehicle’s front driver’s side window multiple times with a handgun. Landers and Delgado attempted to rob the victim, police said.

The victim escaped by driving away as Delgado jumped from the moving vehicle, police said. Both suspects fled the area on foot.

Gilroy patrol officers began an investigation and developed leads that resulted in multiple search warrants, police said. Detectives identified the suspects through their investigation.

On July 10, Gilroy PD officers assisted by the Gilroy-Morgan Hill Regional SWAT team executed search warrants at multiple locations. Both suspects were located and arrested on suspicion of the Feb. 9 attempted robbery, which police said was gang-related.