Santa Clara County has earmarked more than $8 million in local funds for immigration related services in the recently adopted 2025-26 budget.

The funding builds on the county’s previous investments in services for the immigrant community that include an emergency $5 million allocation in 2024 for legal services, outreach and rapid response, according to county officials. The increase in funding this year, approved by the board of supervisors, is due to anticipated increases in federal immigration enforcement policies.

Such federal enforcement this year has occurred throughout California and resulted in the deportation and detention of immigrants, lawful permanent residents and even U.S. citizens, the county said in a press release. Reports have increased in recent weeks of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity occurring outside immigration court hearings, schools, job sites and retail stores like Home Depot.

“As an immigrant myself, I understand deeply the anxiety and uncertainty that many in our community might be feeling right now. I want to assure you that in Santa Clara County, we have your back,” said Board of Supervisors President Otto Lee. “Expanding the capacity of our local service providers, including our Rapid Response Network, is more important than ever as our immigrant communities face escalating threats.”

County Executive James Williams added, “The federal administration’s continued targeting of immigrants in our country seeks to sow fear and division in our community. Here in Santa Clara County, our immigrant communities contribute significantly to the economic and cultural vitality of our region.

“As a county organization, we will continue to do everything we can to ensure that our immigrant residents and families have access to critical and vital services, especially those services that people need at a time when they are most vulnerable.”

The county is the lead funder of the local RRN, and has increased its allocation of funding for the network to close to $1 million in 2025-26 to meet the growing need. Emergency funding previously allocated by the board of supervisors has helped enhance hotline capacity by a minimum of 600 calls and expand accompaniment and family support services, says the press release.

Since Jan. 1, the RRN hotline has received a total of 2,590 calls. Of those calls, almost one-third, or 840 calls, have come just in the month of June, signaling a sharp and concerning increase, county officials said.

The most common call types include reports of suspected ICE activity in Santa Clara County, requests for immediate legal help for loved ones who have been arrested, residents looking for accompaniment and guidance prior to ICE check-ins or court hearings and requests for immigration legal resources, the county said.

The RRN also provides direct legal support, and the emergency response team has already served 60 individuals in 2025, including 15 in just one week of high enforcement activity, says the press release. The network has also delivered 143 “Know Your Rights” presentations, providing information to 320 local businesses. Together, these efforts reflect the growing demand for such services in a time of heightened fear.

“As federal immigration enforcement activity has escalated in recent weeks here in California, the fear and anxiety in our local community is palpable,” said Jeremy Barousse of the RRN. “We have seen a significant increase in calls to our hotline in just the past few weeks alone.

“Thanks to the county’s ongoing support—including additional resources beginning July 1—we continue to enhance our capacity to provide accurate information and real-time support to more members of our community during this time of heightened need, especially those most at risk from ICE activity.”

The county’s baseline funding for immigration legal and support services for FY25-26 totals $6.7 million, in addition to a $1.4 million allocation in emergency funds—bringing the total to more than $8 million, the county said.

The enhanced funding has allowed the County to enter into eight new contracts with service providers, bringing the total number of contracted service providers to 24, says the press release.