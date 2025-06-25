Gilroy is turning up the volume this summer as Downtown Live returns for another unforgettable concert season. Every Thursday from 5-9pm through Aug. 14, the streets of downtown Gilroy will come alive with music, food and community connections.

This free, family friendly series is a celebration of local talent, cultural pride and the vibrant heart of Gilroy.

Dance to rock, country and R&B classics from various local bands. Check out the vendor booths, food trucks and a fun-tastic Kid Zone. Grab dinner before the show at any of the great restaurants or food trucks downtown and help support local businesses while you enjoy a night on the town.

This year also marks a great opportunity to explore the newly activated Gourmet Alley, Gilroy’s historic and now revitalized culinary corridor. From gourmet bites and handmade crafts to boutique vendors and community partners, there’s always something fresh to discover.

Participating restaurants include Old City Hall Restaurant, Tempo Kitchen & Bar, Station 55 Cocina, Carnitas Michoacan and Cielito Lindo.

Come early or stay late and check out some of the other downtown businesses, including the Overflow Taphouse and Fiesta Depot.

The Overflow Taproom is a welcome addition to the city’s growing locally owned bar and restaurant scene. Located in the heart of downtown across from the Gilroy Bowling Alley, it offers more than 70 craft beers, ciders and seltzers from all across the country as well as local breweries.

Fiesta Depot is a vibrant party supply store that specializes in unique items with a Hispanic cultural theme, serving families throughout the South Bay who want authentic touches for their special occasions.

What makes the business special is its commitment to quality and community. They craft environmentally sound, beautiful USA-made piñatas using safe, non-toxic materials. Owner Vilma Peraza’s dedication to local youth shines through her support of Gavilan College’s scholarship fundraiser and her practice of hiring local students to help craft her beautiful piñatas.

Whether you’re dancing in the street, trying something new from a food truck or reconnecting with friends and neighbors, Downtown Live is the place to be this summer.

Full details about bands, vendors and themed nights can be found at downtowngilroy.com.

Gilroy resident Kayla Costello gets fitted for some permanent jewelry from owner of Shiloh’s Locket Kristen Ortega during the June 12 Downtown Live event. Photo: Robert Airoldi