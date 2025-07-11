At just 18, Sulaiman Kaamil is changing the way students access and share knowledge worldwide. The Gilroy-based founder of Selnotes Technologies launched the education startup while still in high school, and says it’s already grown to over 5,000 users across 70 countries.

The idea was born during Kaamil’s 9th grade exam week in Turkey. “The students who had prepared really well all had solid, well-organized study notes,” he said. “But students who had the notes rarely wanted to share them, unless there was something in return.”

That sparked the idea for Selnotes, short for “selective notes”: a trusted, digital marketplace where students could upload their study guides, set a price and earn passive income while helping others learn.

In 10th grade, Kaamil used his own savings to buy and launch a simple landing page. His teachers became his first users as he went to each one individually to share his prototype. “My teachers loved it,” he said. “They started giving feedback and uploading their own materials. That moment pushed me to go further.”

He wasn’t alone in the process. His older brother, Ehsan Kaamil, a computer science student at Middle East Technical University Computer Engineering, provided technical guidance during development.

“My role was more supportive, showing him the way, but he was the one walking the road,” Ehsan said.

The early version of Selnotes caught on quickly. After signing a reference agreement with his school, Kaamil launched a small influencer campaign to broaden its reach. “In a short period, we had hundreds of users,” he said. “Some were even sharing cooking recipes, which I hadn’t expected. So, I added a new category for that.”

The Kaamil brothers during one of their meetings with investors and fintech leaders in Istanbul. Contributed photo.

Today, Selnotes supports a wide range of content—from chemistry notes to creative guides—and operates under a marketplace model. Users upload digital content and receive earnings instantly. Selnotes takes a 7% commission, and 0.5% of every transaction supports carbon removal projects in 13 countries, funding 59 climate efforts.

“We’re not just building a business,” Kaamil said. “We’re building something that contributes to a better future.”

He says the company enforces international privacy standards and rejects plagiarized material to maintain academic integrity. The software is designed so that users control their data and can withdraw earnings with no delay, Kaamil adds. “Speed is a top priority in everything we build, especially when it comes to financial systems,” he said. Notes are not uploaded right away, but rather vetted by the team first.

For students wondering why they shouldn’t just use Reddit or Google Docs to share notes for free, Kaamil emphasized Selnotes’ focus on safety and value. “On other platforms, content gets buried. There’s no system for trust, monetization or organization,” he said. “Selnotes is about clarity. Just search, find, and buy. No stress.”

But Selnotes isn’t stopping there. Over the next year or two, Kaamil plans to integrate AI-powered features to personalize content discovery, recommend documents and automate parts of the user experience. He’s also developing fintech tools to support students who may not have access to traditional banking.

Long term, Kaamil has an even more ambitious goal: to turn Selnotes Technologies into an aerospace company focused on spacecraft and UAV research. “That’s why I didn’t name the company just Selnotes,” he said. “This is just the first chapter. I want to build a full ecosystem of technology and innovation.”

Despite technical hurdles and financial roadblocks including high commission rates in Turkey that nearly sank the project, Kaamil pushed forward. He was able to secure an investment from a fintech company and relocated Selnotes’ headquarters to California.

“It completely boosted my motivation,” he said. “Now that we’re a proud American company, we’re focused on chasing new opportunities globally.”

His brother Ehsan admires his drive: “Sulaiman is probably the most persistent person I’ve ever seen. What motivates him isn’t just building a company—it’s knowing he’s making a difference in students’ lives.”

Kaamil’s outreach reflects that belief. He has personally onboarded teachers one by one, signed international partnerships—including one with a Malta-based software firm—and continues to shape Selnotes into a hub that empowers not just students, but artists, chefs and all kinds of creators.

For Kaamil, that’s the goal.

“To go from a childhood where building something felt impossible, to now leading a platform that helps students worldwide—that’s what drives me,” he said. “Selnotes isn’t just an app. It’s a platform for possibility.”