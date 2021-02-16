good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
48.5 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
February 16, 2021
Article Search
The Gilroy Transit Center serves a number of bus lines for the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority and other agencies. Photo: Erik Chalhoub
FeaturedNews

VTA proposes housing near Gilroy train station

Feedback sought at two upcoming meetings

By: Erik Chalhoub
74
0

The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority sees potential for an affordable housing development at the Gilroy Transit Center.

Before it goes further, VTA is reaching out to the public to get its feedback on the proposal.

The VTA will host two virtual meetings to gather input: Feb. 18 at 6pm in English and Feb. 24 at 6pm in Spanish.

The nearly eight-acre property, owned by the VTA, is located next to the Caltrain Station on Monterey Street near Seventh Street in downtown Gilroy. It is currently a parking lot for VTA bus and Caltrain passengers, and serves various bus lines for VTA, San Benito County Express and Monterey-Salinas Transit.

According to the VTA, the site could be used for a mixed-use development of housing, retail and employment centers. The project would fall under the VTA’s Transit-Oriented Development program, which requires 20 percent of housing to be considered affordable, and at least half of those units targeted toward extremely low and very low income households.

The project is expected to be funded with Measure A revenue, a 2016 voter-approved bond intended for affordable housing projects in the county.

There is no timeline on the development, according to the VTA.

Gilroy Mayor Marie Blankley, who serves on the VTA’s Policy Advisory Committee and as an alternate on the Board of Directors, said the city falls short of its state-set affordable housing goals, especially in the very low income category.

According to the most recent data by the California Department of Housing and Community Development, Gilroy has only completed 27 percent of its goal of 236 very low income housing units by 2023.

A project such as VTA’s proposal could help alleviate the city’s housing shortage, Blankley said.

“I see this as a great first step toward getting Gilroy the particular kind of housing that we are short,” she said.

For information on how to attend the upcoming meetings, visit vta.org/gilroydevelopment.

Avatar
Erik Chalhoub

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Local News

County discusses future of San Martin Airport

Michael Moore -
The San Martin Airport could become a lot busier...
Read more
Business

Business grant program now accepting applications

Staff Report -
A new grant program to aid businesses struggling during...
Read more
Business

Split commission approves expansion for storage facility

Erik Chalhoub -
The Gilroy Planning Commission approved an expansion of a...
Read more
© Copyright 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
MORE STORIES

County discusses future of San Martin Airport

Business grant program now accepting applications