good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
53.1 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
February 15, 2021
Article Search
Extra Space Storage is located at 8900 Murray Ave. Photo: Erik Chalhoub
BusinessFeaturedNews

Split commission approves expansion for storage facility

By: Erik Chalhoub
13
0

The Gilroy Planning Commission approved an expansion of a storage facility on Murray Avenue, but some commissioners questioned its need and its potential impacts on the neighborhood.

On Feb. 4, the commission voted 4-3 to allow Extra Space Storage at 8900 Murray Ave. to construct a two-story, 30,978-square-foot building on its property adjacent to Highway 101. Commissioners John Doyle, Reid Lerner and Andrew Ridley dissented.

Extra Space Storage sits on a more than four-acre property that consists of 73,154 square feet of storage facilities. It plans to construct a 33-foot-tall building on the northern end of the property, which would take the place of an area currently used as RV storage.

Senior Planner Kraig Tambornini said the expansion meets the requirements of Gilroy’s General Plan and other land use guidelines.

But Doyle said he didn’t see the need for the expansion, adding that Gilroy already has at least seven other storage facilities, with a few of them “contributing to a blight factor.”

“It doesn’t provide much in the way of additional employment,” he said. “I have a negative reaction to adding more mini-storage-type facilities.”

Lerner said the size of the expansion project should have required traffic studies.

“The presentation said there is no impact on noise and traffic,” he said. “It’s such a large facility that I have a hard time believing that.”

Commissioner Tom Fischer said he had no issues with the proposal, adding that the current facility is hardly noticeable.

“I think it’s going to be an improvement over what’s there already,” he said.

Avatar
Erik Chalhoub

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Gilroy Gardens eyes May 22 reopening

Erik Chalhoub -
Gilroy Gardens plans to open May 22, the theme...
Read more
COVID-19

Appeals court upholds county ban on indoor religious gatherings

Staff Report -
By Bay City News Santa Clara County officials are applauding...
Read more
COVID-19

Mass Covid-19 vaccination site approved for Gilroy High

Erik Chalhoub -
Gilroy High School will become South County’s first mass...
Read more
© Copyright 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
MORE STORIES

Gilroy Gardens eyes May 22 reopening

Appeals court upholds county ban on indoor religious gatherings