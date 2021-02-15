Gilroy Gardens eyes May 22 reopening

Gilroy Gardens plans to open May 22, the theme park announced recently.

The park never opened in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We look forward to welcoming children back to their Gardens,” a message from Vice President and General Manager Barb Granter reads on Gilroy Gardens’ website. “To ensure their safety, we will be planning several operational changes that will be in effect upon our reopening. Closer to opening, specifics about these enhanced health and safety measures will be available on our website.”

According to state guidelines, smaller theme parks, which are those with a capacity of less than 15,000 people, can reopen with 25 percent capacity, if the county where they reside are in Tier 3, also known as the Orange Tier. All theme parks can open with capacity restrictions if the county where they reside are in the Yellow Tier.

Santa Clara County currently resides in the most-restrictive Purple Tier, based on its Covid-19 case rates.

In October, county officials balked at the idea of reopening theme parks while in the Orange Tier, saying that Gilroy Gardens and California’s Great America in Santa Clara must remain closed.

Gilroy Gardens has extended 2020 memberships through 2021.