Gilroy Gardens to remain closed through 2020

Gilroy Gardens’ 20th anniversary season has been postponed to 2021, the park announced Aug. 4.

Citing the “uncertainty surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic and related government restrictions,” Gilroy Gardens will remain closed for the remainder of 2020.

“We are incredibly sad and disappointed that we are unable to welcome our guests back to the park this season,” said Barb Granter, vice president and general manager of Gilroy Gardens. “Our primary focus during these times has always been the safety of our guests and associates. We have developed a comprehensive safety plan, ready for implementation once the time is right. Sadly, the ongoing uncertainty in our region from Covid-19 has brought us to the decision that the responsible thing to do is keep the park closed for the remainder of 2020.”

The 2020 season was intended to celebrate Gilroy Gardens’ 20th anniversary, with special events and activities planned throughout the year.

“We miss our guests, especially the children, and are committed to having ‘The Best Birthday Party Ever!’ in 2021 when we can finally celebrate our 20th birthday,” Granter said. “Our community, guests and members have been especially wonderful and supportive during this challenging time, and I’ve been so touched by their kindness and love for this special place. We are so grateful for their continued loyalty and support.”

Gilroy Gardens had previously extended 2020 memberships to 2021. Now, members will also receive in-park credits that they can use next season. 2021 Season Passes will go on sale late this summer.

For information, visit gilroygardens.org.

Cedar Fair, the Ohio-based company that manages Gilroy Gardens, also announced that California’s Great America, a theme park it owns in Santa Clara, will remain closed for the rest of the year.