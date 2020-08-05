Caltrans: ‘No Left Turn’ from Bolsa to Highway 25

Motorists and commuters will not be allowed to turn left from Bolsa Road onto southbound Highway 25 at certain times of the day starting Aug. 14.

Caltrans announced the “pilot program” traffic control measure that will put a “No Left Turn” restriction at the intersection of Bolsa Road and Highway 25. In order to improve traffic operations at the intersection, the restriction on left turns will be implemented 3pm to 7pm Monday through Friday, starting Aug. 14.

The “No Left Turn” restriction will be in place until February 2021, according to Caltrans.