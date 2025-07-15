Imagine a place where children laugh as they pick sun-ripened fruit, where families reconnect with the land and animals that feed us—and where the legacy of South County’s farms thrives for generations.

This is the heart of the “Valley of Heart’s Delight,” and it’s at risk. The South County Farms Association, in partnership with Santa Clara County planners, passionately calls on you to support critical updates to the rural zoning ordinance to bolster agritourism, aligning with the 2018 Santa Clara Valley Agricultural Plan.

These changes are vital to preserving our working lands, fostering resilient agricultural practices and ensuring the economic vitality of our $1.6 billion agricultural community through agritourism.

The 2018 Agricultural Plan designates the Santa Clara Valley Agricultural Resource Area to prevent farmland conversion, provide financial incentives for sustainable practices and promote agritourism.

The proposed zoning amendments simplify permitting for agriculture-supportive uses, expand opportunities for farm stays and educational field trips and establish agricultural buffers to protect existing farmland.

Agritourism creates safe, outdoor spaces where children learn about food sources, engage with animals and build lasting community connections. It preserves the cultural legacy of our valley, offering mental health benefits and affordable family experiences.

Yet, small farms face mounting challenges—rising costs, outdated regulations and development pressures threatening this cherished tradition.

The South County Farms Association is collaborating with county planners, including Charu Ahluwalia, to streamline regulations and champion agritourism’s economic and environmental value. “These updates are essential to sustaining our farms and ensuring future generations can experience the joy of a farm visit,” said a spokesperson for the Association.

Stand with South County farms! Contact planner Charu Ahluwalia at ch*************@********ov.org to urge Santa Clara County to finalize these zoning updates in collaboration with the South County Farms Association.

Visit local farms, book events and advocate for policies that safeguard our agricultural heritage. Together, we can keep South County’s farming legacy alive.

Kim Windsor

Submitted on behalf of South County Farms Association