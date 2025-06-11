City council opens Gilroy to food trucks

Owners and customers of food trucks and other mobile vendors finally have clearer guidance on when and where to operate in Gilroy, as the city council recently adopted a pilot program that is in effect immediately.

Council members said at the June 2 meeting that the goal of the pilot program is to avoid adding restrictions to food truck operations as much as possible, while maintaining guidelines that promote the health and safety of employees and customers.

The pilot program will be in effect while city staff undergo an extensive process to update Gilroy’s permanent mobile vending ordinance, which has not been updated since 1997.

The new pilot program, which the council adopted unanimously after public discussion, allows food trucks to operate during specified times depending on where they park in the city; whether they are on private property; and if they are part of a special event.

During the duration of the pilot, food truck owners will not be subject to rules—currently required in Gilroy’s mobile vending ordinance—that require them to move after a short period of time. Background checks—also required in the existing ordinance—will not be required for food truck owners during the pilot program.

In all cases, food trucks are still required to obtain or show proof that they have a list of permits, including a city mobile vending permit and business license; state seller’s permit; and county health permit.

Gilroy Economic Development Manger Victoria Valencia told the council that a pilot program for food truck regulations would be a “low-risk opportunity to test food truck operations.”

Council members and other city staff noted that having a pilot program will allow the city to evaluate the impact of the temporary policy in real time, gather feedback from downtown business owners and mobile vendors throughout the program and determine what aspects of it will work for a future permanent ordinance.

“This is the great thing about a pilot program: it’s malleable and gives staff a chance to interact with private property owners and taproom owners, so they can adapt,” Mayor Greg Bozzo said. “Our goal today is to not make this restrictive.”

The pilot program establishes the following hours that food trucks can operate, depending on where they are parked for business in Gilroy:

– Public parking lot on Fifth Street: 4pm-2am Thursday-Sunday

– Select public parking on Eigleberry Street: 2-10pm

– Gourmet Alley parking lots: 2-10pm

– Private property (commercial only): 6am-midnight

Food trucks continue to be allowed for special events as long as food truck operators are working with event organizers. For events such as the upcoming summertime Downtown Live series, invited food trucks can operate during the event hours and with an exception to the hours listed above.

All of Monterey Road from Luchessa Avenue to Leavesley Road—including side streets—is designated a “no vending zone” where food trucks cannot operate, the new pilot program states.

The subject of food trucks and whether they should be allowed in Gilroy has been a frequent city council topic since December 2023.

The discussion was prompted largely by input from downtown business owners—some who are opposed to food trucks at all times and others who support them as they complement certain types of bars and shops.

Enforcement of existing regulations has been inconsistent in Gilroy for a variety of reasons, including discrepancies in local ordinances versus state codes and a shortage of staff resources, according to discussion at the May 5 council meeting.

At the May 5 council meeting, the city council directed staff to actively enforce the existing ordinance until a pilot program could be approved. The pilot program adopted June 2 will be in effect until Dec. 31, or until the council adopts an updated, permanent mobile vending ordinance.

Following the council’s June 2 decision, Bozzo added in a statement posted to social media, “This initiative represents a major step forward in balancing the diverse needs of Gilroy while aligning the interests of businesses, property owners and public health and safety. Striking this kind of balance is key to achieving both short-term economic activity and long-term prosperity for our city.

“Government doesn’t have to be slow or inflexible—endless studies, delays, and bureaucracy don’t have to be the norm. We can do better. The pilot program’s adaptable approach allows us to refine the process as we go, ensuring we find the right fit for Gilroy.”