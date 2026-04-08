The City of Gilroy is set to offer a total of $150,000 to eligible nonprofit organizations that are planning to host or organize free, inclusive events that benefit the community.

The goal of the Community Events Support Program, which the city council approved March 16, is to help offset city staff costs—such as police, fire, public works and inspections—for special events that are held within the Gilroy city limits. The application period is now open for events that will take place between July 1, 2026 and June 30, 2027.

Applications are due by 5pm April 27, 2026. City staff will review the applications and make recommendations on individual awards at the May 18 city council meeting.

Funding does not replace the city’s requirement for special event permits, city staff said.

To be eligible, events must be free and organized by a Gilroy-serving nonprofit with 501(c) status. Events must be inclusive with ADA accessibility and “reasonable language access,” city staff said. The focus of the event should be non-religious and non-political.

For more information and to apply, visit tinyurl.com/4czv7zvj.