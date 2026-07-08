Community Solutions—which provides critical human services for individuals and families who have experienced trauma and are living at risk of financial emotional or physical instability or harm in South Valley—was named a 2026 California Nonprofit of the Year by Assemblymember Gail Pellerin.

“Community Solutions has shown up for underserved Santa Clara County residents facing some of life’s hardest moments for over 50 years,” said Pellerin, who represents District 28 in the State Assembly. “With suicide being the second leading cause of death for youth aged 10-14, the free, preventative care they bring directly into our public schools is critically important in identifying and treating mental health challenges before they become crises.

“Their partnership with Santa Clara County Behavioral Health Services has quietly strengthened our entire public health system, and I’m proud to recognize them as my 2026 California Nonprofit of the Year.”

Community Solutions—which has offices in Gilroy, Morgan Hill, Hollister and San Jose—is one of more than 100 nonprofits honored by state senators and assemblymembers for their contributions to the communities they serve, says a press release from Community Solutions.

Services offered by the local nonprofit include mental health, substance use treatment and gender-based violence services, with additional supports like legal advocacy and housing services.

“We are deeply honored to be recognized as a 2026 Nonprofit of the Year,” said Rachel Montoya, Community Solutions President and CEO. “This recognition reflects the unwavering dedication of our mission-driven staff, the strength and resilience of the clients we serve and the meaningful partnerships that make our work possible.

“We are sincerely grateful to Assemblymember Pellerin for acknowledging Community Solutions and the collective impact of our community.”

Now in its eleventh year, the California Nonprofit of the Year initiative provides the opportunity for each California state legislator to recognize a nonprofit organization doing outstanding work in their district, says the press release.

“We are grateful for the work of Community Solutions and want to extend our congratulations on this well-deserved recognition,” said Geoff Green, CEO of the California Association of Nonprofits, which sponsors the initiative. “Nonprofits are among our country’s most trusted organizations and an integral part of civil society. There’s likely never been a more important time to lift up the contributions nonprofits make within the communities they serve.”