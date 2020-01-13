Did you feel it? Another quake hits near San Juan Bautista

A mild earthquake may have awakened some light sleepers in a rural area between Aromas and San Juan Bautista early Monday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported the 3.3-magnitude temblor at 2:58 am Jan. 13, less than two miles southeast of Aromas and about 3 miles northwest of San Juan Bautista. No damage was reported.

The epicenter of the quake was less than a mile north of Highway 101 near Cannon Road, about 10 miles west of Hollister and 9 miles southwest of Gilroy, according to USGS. It was felt in Gilroy, Hollister and Watsonville,as well as San Juan Bautista.

The brief rumbling came after the first week of the New Year rattled shelves with several quakes in the region: three quakes, magnitude 2.7 to 3.0 about 3 miles southwest of Gilroy Jan. 6-8; five quakes, magnitude 2.6 to 3.0, about two miles west of San Juan Bautista along Avenue del Piero Jan. 6-7, and a 2.8 magnitude quake reported about 9 miles northwest of Pinnacles National Park.

