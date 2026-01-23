A new solo exhibition featuring emerging artist Summer Wright is on view at the Be Seen Pop Up Gallery in downtown Gilroy. Wright’s exhibition, titled “Love Grows,” will be open on select days through March 21.

The Be Seen Pop Up Gallery is located at the Neon Exchange, 7365 Monterey Road.

“Love Grows” reflects a quiet shift to slowing down, following instinct and allowing space for curiosity, says a press release from the gallery. Wright’s work includes hand painted ceramic forms, exploring renewal and connection as the art invites viewers to consider how creation itself can be an act of openness.

Wright has roots in traditional Chinese painting, and fell in love with the tactile nature of ceramics during her studies at Cabrillo College, says the press release. Her practice has evolved into a fusion of mediums, integrating digital fabrication, ceramics and painting in unexpected ways.

Her work is driven by storytelling and explores themes of memory, identity and contemporary life.

Toni Bowles, founder of Be Seen Pop Up Gallery, said the gallery was created to provide more opportunities for artists to show their work.

“Be Seen Gallery was founded to shine a light where it’s long been dim—to create a space where artists who have been historically underserved can be seen, celebrated and supported,” Bowles said. “My hope is that this space continues to grow as a bridge between creativity and community, fueling new energy in downtown Gilroy.

“The arts are essential to who we are as a city—they bring people together, spark dialogue, and remind us of our shared humanity.”

Viewing dates and hours for “Love Grows” are 11am-5pm Feb. 7, March 7 and the exhibition closing on March 21. For the March 20 Third Friday Art Walk, Wright’s exhibition will be open from 5-8pm.