Published in cooperation between emori medialtd and the Gilroy Dispatch

Living in or around Gilroy, California, means you’re in good company since this is one of the most dog-friendly cities in the state. Dog parks are scattered all across Gilroy, but five of them stand out as the best in terms of visitor reviews, amenities and space.

To find these outstanding dog parks, we looked at what dog lovers had to say about them. Here are five dog parks you simply must take your dogs to in 2025, as well as some safety tips for dog owners who frequent these types of parks.

Las Animas Veterans Park

Whether your dog can be trusted off their leash or they are still learning to control themselves around other dogs, Las Animas Veterans Park is a great dog park for either. This park has a rule that dogs should be on their leashes, but there is a section dedicated to off-leash dog walking for those dogs that are well-socialized.

It’s a spacious (yet busy) dog park with lots of streams and lake areas for dogs that love water. The park is well maintained and also has a restaurant and coffee area for owners who want to stay for lunch.

Christmas Hill Park

Visiting Christmas Hill Park is well worth it if you put a little planning into your day. Pack a picnic basket and blanket, and bring a few treats for your dog because you’ll want to stay here for longer once you arrive. It’s got a great view that can only be truly appreciated while you traverse the many dog-walking trails that span across the entire park.

Uvas Creek Park Preserve

If your dog is well-trained to walk on a leash, then Uvas Creek Dog Park is the perfect place to spend a few hours hiking. Long grass trails span for miles, giving you and your dog a great workout with excellent views to enjoy. If you prefer quiet times with fewer dogs, make sure you visit this park early in the morning as it can become rather crowded during weekends and peak afternoon times.

Gilroy Sports Park Dog Run

When it comes to dog parks in Gilroy, nothing quite compares to the Gilroy Sports Park Dog Run for fitness fanatics. While you could choose to sit the trails at this park out, your dog may persuade you to try them out, so make sure you bring a large bottle of water. This dog park is also open till late at night, so if you’re looking to meet other dog owners and their furry friends, it’s a great place for some dog-human socialization.

Hecker Pass Park

Your dog will struggle to decide which tree to mark since there are so many to choose from at Hecker Pass Park. If you love wooded areas and lots of shade, this park is a great option. Amenities at this park are few, so be sure to bring your own food and water if you plan on staying for more than two hours. This park tends to be less crowded than most, making it perfect for those who love quieter walks with their dogs while still enjoying nature at its best.

Safety Tips for Visiting Dog Parks in Gilroy

Taking your dog to a dog park takes some forethought, and certain precautions are always recommended—especially if you’re headed for an off-leash dog park.

Make Sure Your Dog is Well-Socialized

The first year of your dog’s life is an opportunity to expose them to as many dogs as possible. This will make them naturally social, making it easier to take them to public dog parks without fearing any negative encounters with other dogs.

Get Your Dog’s Vaccinations Up to Date

Having good dog insurance in California is important if you take your dogs to dog parks a lot. Your vet will ensure that your dog’s vaccinations are up to date, and they’ll be there in case your dog gets hurt while adventuring in strange territory.

Invest in a Good Harness

Dogs tend to get overly excited at dog parks. A good harness will help you gain more control of your dog if they decide to run off unexpectedly.

Keep an Eye on Your Dog’s Paws

An often neglected point of care on the side of dog owners is not taking note of the condition of their dog’s paws. Keep an eye out for broken glass, sharp stones, rocks and thorns on the ground, and stop to check your dog’s paws every hour to make sure they aren’t swollen or lacerated.

Final Thoughts

Visit these parks with your dogs and watch their faces light up as they safely run around and interact with other dogs there. The amenities at these locations are designed to make your time comfortable while your dogs have fun, so make a day of it. Bring a picnic, a few dollars and lots of water for you and your furry companions.