The Christopher boys basketball team has reached uncharted heights this year. The Cougars closed the regular season at 22-2, the best mark ever at CHS, and won the Blossom Valley Athletic League, Mt. Hamilton Division title with a perfect 12-0 mark.

Christopher features a wealth of offensive options and a fierce defense. The Cougars yielded more than 50 points only twice in the 12 league contests, holding opponents to 43.7 points per game. That mark is 10 points less than what any other league team did defensively.

“Our defense has been the foundation for our team,” coach Adam Sax said. “We’ve played well and have great chemistry and synergy on our team, which features six seniors.”

Sax’s Cougars are coming off three straight Central Coast Section finals appearances and three straight CIF NorCal playoff runs. The Cougars are ready for the playoffs and received the top seed in the CCS D2 playoffs, beginning at home Feb. 25.

The league title was secured Feb. 14, as Christopher defeated Westmont 54-41. That gave them sole possession of the Mt. Hamilton crown, as it extended their league lead to three games over the Warriors, with one game remaining.

“It was pretty fun out there,” said guard Tyler Green, after the victory. “It’s amazing. We wanted to run it back after winning the league title our sophomore season (in 2022-23). Now it’s the playoffs and I think we’re ready for the big dogs.”

The Cougars traversed a 10-2 pre-season, which included big wins over Cardinal Newman of Santa Rosa by 45-31, the biggest defeat for the 23-5 Cardinals, and a 50-48 win over a solid Monte Vista team from Danville. The only losses were by a single point at Valley Christian 49-48, and by three to Soquel 36-33, also on the road.

In league play, the Cougars won all 12—several decisively. The only contest that was decided by less than nine was the dramatic 61-59 overtime game at Westmont, won via a Jaxen Robinson shot with four seconds remaining.

Several other games were also not so easy. Both Willow Glen games were competitive, a 54-44 win at home and a 53-44 victory on the road Feb. 18. The first game against Santa Teresa was tight and the rematch with Westmont was no cupcake on Valentine’s Day either.

Christopher is led by the big man in the middle, 6-foot-5, 225-pound Robinson, a superstar quarterback who will play NCAA Division 1 football at Northern Arizona next year. On the court, he is unstoppable with a physical presence around the basket for scores and rebounds. Robinson matches that with a smooth shooting touch and the poise and vision to connect with teammates, especially if opponents swarm him.

The backcourt is strong. Star Trey Caragio is currently out with an elbow injury, but the Cougars are deep and hope Caragio can return soon.

Ball handling, shooting and water-tight defense come from Green, Sam Guenther, Teja Gaines and Anton Mendezona. Quinn Ledesma Old-Elk can play backcourt or front court and the forwards are the stellar duo of Ebuka Okeke and Mathew Bass.

“Ebuka is great on defense,” Sax said. “We always have him cover the opponent’s best player.”

Bass was out injured with a sprained ankle from the initial Westmont game, but has returned and is on fire. He scored 14 against Pioneer and hit shots from all over the court against Westmont in the rematch, leading the point parade with 21.

“Every game, it’s a different guy who steps up,” Sax said. “Jaxen Robinson is our leading scorer and leading rebounder. Trey is our leading assist man. Tyler hit four threes the other night. Anton had three in the first game against Westmont. Or it may be Teja or it may be Matt.”

In the second win over Westmont, Okeke scored 12 and Robinson had 12 points and 12 rebounds. Robinson tallied 22 at Branham, 22 at Santa Teresa and 20 in the first Westmont game. Caragio sank four treys on a 14-point night in that game. Against the Saints, Guenther scored 10 and Ledesma Old-Elk had eleven.

Sax’s passing offense is impressive but it’s the Cougars’ grinding, stifling defense that carries the day. Westmont’s lineup featured a trio of 6-foot-5 players in Gabe Mathiesen, Ben Rivera and Seth Reese. However, the defense neutralized them and more.

“We played great defense,” Green said. “We shut down their strengths. We pressured them and made a bunch of turnovers and got fast breaks. Our pressure on their guards also made it hard for them to find their bigs.”

After an even first 10 minutes, Christopher took control. Over the next 14 minutes, they outscored the Warriors 28-7, building a 42-23 advantage at the end of the third quarter.

“Every one of us wanted it more,” Bass said. “We had beaten them twice and we wanted the third. This game made us win league. We got the job done.”

Okeke started the explosion with a steal and coast-to-coast run to a layup, Guenther drained a right wing three-pointer and Bass scored on a follow shot, two free throws when fouled grabbing an offensive rebound, and then on a short jumper against two defenders.

“I felt back to normal from the injury,” Bass said. “Our guards work hard. They were finding me with the ball. I was open, but they have to guard everyone. All of us are great shooters.”

Robinson put one down with a muscle move at the basket right before the halftime buzzer for a 27-18 lead. In the third period, Okeke hit three buckets, Robinson scored inside via a Bass assist and Green nailed a top-of-the-arc trey, off an assist from Ledesma Old-Elk.

During that 14-minute span, the Cougars held Westmont to 3-of-15 shooting and forced eight turnovers.



“The defense was key,” Guenther said. “Our pressure on them, man to man. Whenever they set a screen, we would trap it. On offense, we played unselfishly. We passed the ball around. We get good coaching.”



CCS playoff games begin for the Cougars with a quarterfinal on Feb. 25. CCS finals will be held on March 1. If Christopher reaches the NorCal playoffs, that tournament will be contested from March 4-11 and the CIF State Finals are March 14-15 in Sacramento.



“We always knew that we would have a good season,” Guenther said. “We played at a high level. We’re excited for the playoffs. It should be fun.”