Published in cooperation between Recommended Casinos and the Gilroy Dispatch

Florida sports betting presents thrilling opportunities for fans to engage with their favorite teams on a deeper level. As interest grows, bettors are looking for platforms that offer not just wagers, but also superior value, security and a top-tier user experience. Navigating the options can be a challenge, but the best Florida online sportsbooks stand out by delivering competitive odds and robust features. For those seeking a blend of user-friendly design and creative betting markets, a platform like BetUS sets a high standard for an intuitive and engaging experience.

Top 10 Florida Online Sportsbooks

We’ve analyzed the market to bring you a definitive list of the best Florida sports betting sites. Each platform has been selected for its unique strengths, from massive bonuses to market-leading odds. Here’s a quick look at our top picks for 2025.

Choosing the best Florida sportsbook is a crucial step for any bettor. Our detailed reviews break down what makes each of our top 10 picks a standout choice for sports betting in Florida, focusing on their core features, bonus value and overall user experience.

1. BetUS—America’s Favorite Sportsbook With a Huge Sign-up Bonus Package

BetUS brands itself as “America’s Favorite Sportsbook,” and it lives up to the name by offering some of the most substantial bonuses in the industry, paired with valuable content to help bettors make smarter decisions.

Core Strengths:

What truly sets BetUS apart is its commitment to educating its users. The “Locker Room” and BetUS TV are content hubs that provide free expert picks, game-by-game analysis and strategic advice from seasoned handicappers. This resource is invaluable for both new and experienced bettors looking to gain an edge.

Promotional Value:

BetUS is famous for its generous promotional offers. The flagship welcome bonus is a 125 percent sign-up package, which splits a 100 percent sports bonus and a 25 percent casino bonus. This provides a massive initial bankroll, allowing players to explore everything the site has to offer. This is one of the best Florida sports betting bonus deals you will find.

The Verdict:

BetUS is the perfect platform for bettors who want to maximize their starting capital and access professional insights. If you’re looking for the biggest bonuses and a wealth of strategic content, this is the Florida sportsbook for you.

2. BetWhale—Top Choice for New Player Offers

One of the best crypto casinos, BetWhale strips away all the usual complexities of online betting to deliver a simple, transparent and fast platform. Its core promise is straightforward value and hassle-free banking.

Core Strengths:

As a new Florida sportsbook, BetWhale delivers simplicity and speed in every transaction. The platform lives up to its name with instant crypto withdrawals and a no-fuss registration process. Its defining feature is a 125 percent deposit boost on sports, paid out with wagering requirements of just 10x. This simple safety net applies to all players and all bets, providing a consistent and easy-to-understand perk.

Promotional Value:

BetWhale offers new players a powerful start with a 200 percent welcome bonus up to $6,000. This massive initial boost, combined with the ongoing promo offers, creates a highly attractive value proposition for those starting their Florida sports betting journey.

The Verdict:

For bettors who are tired of complicated bonus terms and just want a reliable platform with fast payouts and a great ongoing reward, BetWhale is a perfect fit.

3. BetNow—Get the Best Lines for NFL Wagering

BetNow operates on a simple but powerful principle: Deliver core value to the bettor. It forgoes flashy distractions to focus on what matters most to serious players—competitive odds and a straightforward, efficient user experience.

Core Strengths:

BetNow is highly regarded for its sharp betting lines, particularly for the NFL. It consistently offers reduced juice (-105 odds instead of the standard -110), which significantly lowers the house edge and increases a bettor’s long-term profitability. This makes it an essential tool for any price-sensitive player. The platform also hosts popular contests like its weekly NFL King of the Hill and a $1,000,000 Bracket Madness challenge.

Promotional Value:

The welcome bonus is a 150 percent match up to $225, a structure designed to give maximum leverage to bettors making smaller initial deposits. It’s a great way to build a bankroll without complex terms.

The Verdict:

BetNow is the top choice for disciplined bettors who understand that line value is the key to winning. If your main goal is to get the best price on your NFL and NBA wagers, BetNow is a must-have Florida sportsbook.

4. BetOnline—Industry Leader for Early Odds

With a history stretching back to 1991, BetOnline is a titan in the online gaming world. As one of the best offshore sportbooks, it has built a sterling reputation on the fundamentals for Florida sports betting, including reliability, comprehensive market coverage and getting odds up faster than anyone else.

Core Strengths:

BetOnline’s key advantage is its practice of releasing lines early. For major sports like the NFL, they often post odds for the following week’s games on Sunday night, giving sharp bettors a critical window to find value before the market adjusts. The platform also boasts a world-class poker room and a huge variety of betting markets, from major leagues to obscure international sports.

Promotional Value:

The welcome offer is a fantastic “No Strings” promotion, giving new users up to $250 in Free Bets on their first deposit. The beauty of this offer is that you keep 100 percent of the winnings from these free bets, with no additional rollover requirements. This transparency and direct value are rare in the Florida sports betting scene.

The Verdict:

For serious bettors who value early access to lines, high betting limits and straightforward promotions, BetOnline is an essential account to have. Its professional-grade approach makes it one of the most respected Florida sportsbooks.

5. Bet105—Best Option for Free Bet Offers

Bet105 is a sleek, modern, crypto-focused platform that distinguishes itself with promotions that are specifically targeted at different types of sports bettors.

Core Strengths:

This platform excels with its sport-specific offers. Horse racing fans can take advantage of its “Bet, Race, Win” promotion, which awards free bets for wagering on racing markets. Soccer and basketball bettors will love the “Refer-a-Friend,” which adds up to $75 in free bets to the arsenal.

Promotional Value:

Bet105 offers a 50 percent boost to the initial deposit by providing a $25 free bet after a deposit of $50, which is designed to attract serious bettors. The ongoing promotions tailored to specific sports ensure that players who specialize in certain markets are consistently rewarded.

The Verdict:

Bet105 is an excellent choice for players who enjoy building parlays or have a keen interest in horse racing. Its targeted promotions provide specialized value that is hard to find at other betting sites in Florida.

6. MyBookie—The Premier Hub for Contests and Promotions

MyBookie brings a fresh and energetic vibe to sports betting in Florida. It focuses on creating a fun and community-driven experience, with a heavy emphasis on rewarding user loyalty through a constant stream of promotions and engaging contests.

Core Strengths:

MyBookie truly excels in its contests. The site is famous for its massive NFL Survivor pools, which often feature prize pools in the six-figure range. It also runs weekly squares contests, bracket challenges and other events that add an extra layer of excitement to the sports calendar. This focus on community engagement makes it one of the most interactive Florida betting sites.

Promotional Value:

New players are greeted with a solid 50 percent sign-up bonus up to $1,000. Where MyBookie really shines is with its ongoing rewards for loyal players, including a generous 200 percent referral bonus and frequent reload bonuses that keep your account topped up.

The Verdict:

MyBookie is the ideal destination for players who enjoy the social and communal aspects of betting. If you love participating in high-value contests and want to be rewarded for your loyalty, this is the platform for you.

7. Everygame—Impressive List of Offers for Every Sport

Everygame is another innovator in the betting space, redefining player rewards with a load of variations that provides continuous value to active users.

Core Strengths:

Everygame operates seamlessly to offer a fast and private betting experience. Its reward system is its key differentiator. There are offers throughout the year for individual sports. A bettor keen on soccer bets will find value through the stake-back offers. However, NFL bettors will keep their eyes on 4 x $100 worth of free bets available while wagering on regular season matches.

Promotional Value:

The welcome offer is quite a decent option for bettors at up to $200 following a 50 percent match. However, the strength of Everygame lies in the ability to provide individual sport offers, which can be of different types. The players can experience free bets, stake back specials, trip offers, weekly pools and more.

The Verdict:

Everygame is one of the best online betting sites Florida has for consistent, long-term players. If you plan to bet regularly and want to be continuously rewarded for your activity, this promotional model offers unparalleled value.

8. BUSR—Elite Sportsbook Featuring a Massive Betting Coverage

BUSR is engineered for the premium player, offering a high-end experience defined by massive rewards, personalized service and a top-tier rebate program. It is an exceptional platform for Florida sports betting.

Core Strengths:

The main draw of BUSR is its exclusive promotional programs centred around rebates and referral offers. This rebate scheme rewards high-volume players with incredible perks, including up to 10 percent on horseracing bets. The players would get outstanding access to regular tournaments. If players are very happy with the BUSR platform, they can choose to use the referral offer to get $250 for every referral.

Promotional Value:

BUSR rolls out the red carpet with one of the strongest welcome offers in the industry—a colossal 100 percent bonus up to $1,500. This is designed for serious players who want to start with a substantial bankroll.

The Verdict:

For high rollers and dedicated bettors in Florida, BUSR’s combination of a huge initial bonus and an unmatched rebate program makes it the definitive destination for a premium FL online sports betting experience.

9. Sportsbetting.ag—Top Choice for High Betting Limits

Sportsbetting.ag is at the forefront of the new wave of online betting, offering a cutting-edge experience that prioritizes user privacy and convenience through its integration with the various cryptocurrency options.

Core Strengths:

The platform’s standout feature is its ability to operate privately due to the use of cryptocurrencies. This allows for an instant and anonymous sign-up process with no Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements. You can register, deposit, bet and withdraw without ever leaving a trace, while the mobile experience is also seamless to make it one of the fastest and most private Florida gambling apps available.

Promotional Value:

Sportsbetting.ag welcomes new users with a massive 50 percent welcome bonus up to $250 in free bets, plus 100 free spins. This provides an enormous starting bankroll for users. The platform also offers a “VIP Rewards” section to enhance the payouts of regular players.

The Verdict:

For crypto-savvy bettors who place a premium on privacy, speed and mobile convenience, Sportsbetting.ag offers a revolutionary approach to Florida online sports betting.

10. XBet—Best for Mobile Betting and Custom Props

As one of the best non Gamstop casinos, XBet has established itself as a cornerstone of the unrestricted sports betting market, renowned for its polished interface and exceptional mobile performance. It’s an ideal platform for bettors who demand a seamless experience, especially for live, in-game wagering.

Core Strengths:

The platform’s mobile-optimized website is arguably the best for online betting in Floirda, offering a fast, responsive and intuitive interface that never requires a download. XBet also shines with its props feature, which allows users to request odds on custom-built proposition bets, providing a level of personalization that is hard to find elsewhere. Its market depth on player props for the NFL and NBA is second to none.

Promotional Value:

XBet offers a flexible welcome bonus structure. Crypto depositors can claim a 100 percent match up to $200, which comes with a very player-friendly 10x rollover requirement. This makes it one of the most accessible and fair bonuses available for Florida online sports betting.

The Verdict:

For players who primarily bet on their phones, enjoy live wagering or love creating unique player props, XBet is the undisputed top choice. Its blend of user-friendly design and market innovation makes it the best sportsbook in Florida for a modern, dynamic betting experience.

Navigating the Legality of Florida Sports Betting

The question, “is sports betting legal in Florida?” has a complex history filled with legal and legislative twists. Officially, the state has a gaming compact with the Seminole Tribe, granting it exclusive rights to offer sports wagering through the tribe’s Hard Rock Bet platform. This compact, however, has been the subject of numerous legal challenges.

This complex legal environment is why offshore Florida sportsbooks have become the preferred choice for a vast number of residents. The 10 sites on our list operate from international jurisdictions where they are fully licensed and regulated, such as Costa Rica or Curacao. Critically, no Florida law makes it an offense for an individual resident to use these platforms.

This places them in a legal gray area, allowing them to serve as a safe, reliable and feature-rich alternative for online sports betting Florida. These platforms have served U.S. customers for years, and in some cases decades, building a strong reputation for trust and reliability. Many experienced players find these to be the sportsbooks legal in Florida in practice, even without a state-level license.

A Guide to Popular Bet Types in Florida

To get the most out of Florida sports betting, it’s essential to understand the different wagers at your disposal. Mastering these bet types opens up a world of strategic possibilities at the best betting sites Florida has to offer.

Moneyline: The most basic wager. You are simply picking the team or player you think will win the game. The odds indicate the payout for a favorite (negative number) or an underdog (positive number).

The most basic wager. You are simply picking the team or player you think will win the game. The odds indicate the payout for a favorite (negative number) or an underdog (positive number). Point Spread: A handicap used in sports like football and basketball to even the odds. The favorite must win by more than the spread, while the underdog can lose by less than the spread (or win outright) for your bet to be successful.

A handicap used in sports like football and basketball to even the odds. The favorite must win by more than the spread, while the underdog can lose by less than the spread (or win outright) for your bet to be successful. Totals (Over/Under): A wager on the total combined score of both teams in a game. The Florida sportsbook sets a number, and you bet on whether the final score will be over or under that total.

A wager on the total combined score of both teams in a game. The Florida sportsbook sets a number, and you bet on whether the final score will be over or under that total. Parlays: A single bet that combines two or more individual wagers (“legs”). All legs must win for the parlay to pay out, but the potential returns are significantly higher because the odds are multiplied together.

A single bet that combines two or more individual wagers (“legs”). All legs must win for the parlay to pay out, but the potential returns are significantly higher because the odds are multiplied together. Prop Bets (Propositions): Wagers on specific events or statistical achievements within a game that are not necessarily tied to the final outcome. This can include player props (e.g., a quarterback’s passing yards) or team props (e.g., which team will score first).

Wagers on specific events or statistical achievements within a game that are not necessarily tied to the final outcome. This can include player props (e.g., a quarterback’s passing yards) or team props (e.g., which team will score first). Futures: A long-term bet on an outcome that will be decided in the future, such as betting on the Miami Dolphins to win the Super Bowl before the season begins.

A long-term bet on an outcome that will be decided in the future, such as betting on the Miami Dolphins to win the Super Bowl before the season begins. Live Betting: Placing wagers on a game while it is in progress. The odds change in real-time based on the action, offering dynamic opportunities to find value.

Advanced and Exotic Wagers

Beyond the basics, the top Florida sports betting sites offer more complex wagers for strategic players. Teasers are a popular choice, especially in football. This is a type of parlay where you can “buy” points to move the spread in your favor on multiple games, making the bet easier to win in exchange for a lower payout. If Bets allow you to link two wagers sequentially; if your first bet wins, the funds are automatically rolled over to a second bet. These advanced options add another layer of strategy to your Florida online sports betting toolkit.

Finding an Edge: The Importance of Line Shopping

One of the most critical habits for successful sports betting in Florida is line shopping. Casual bettors might place a wager at the first sportsbook they check, but professionals understand that even small differences in odds have a massive impact on long-term profitability. You would never buy a car without comparing prices, and the same discipline should apply to your betting.

The concept is simple: Before placing any bet, you should compare the odds for that exact wager across multiple Florida sportsbooks. For example, one site might offer the Miami Dolphins at -140, while another has them at -130. By consistently taking the better price at -130, you risk less money for the same potential return. Over hundreds of wagers, this practice is often the difference between being a winning and a losing player. This is why having accounts at several of the top Florida betting sites is not just a suggestion—it’s a fundamental strategy for anyone serious about Florida sports betting.

Furthermore, different Florida sportsbooks cater to different needs. Some, like BetOnline, are known for posting early lines, while others, like BetNow, are known for offering “reduced juice” lines (e.g., -105 instead of -110), which cuts the house commission in half. The best sportsbook in Florida for one type of bet might not be the best for another, making it essential to have a portfolio of options. This is a core advantage of using the diverse and competitive offshore market for sports betting Florida.

Betting on Florida’s Top Teams

The Sunshine State is a hotbed of professional and collegiate sports, providing endless action for Florida online sports betting. Here’s a look at some of the state’s most popular teams.

NFL: Dolphins, Buccaneers and Jaguars

The NFL reigns supreme in American sports betting, and Florida’s three teams provide a constant stream of betting opportunities. Wagers on the Miami Dolphins’ high-powered offense, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ intense divisional rivalries and the Jacksonville Jaguars’ AFC South matchups draw massive volume at every sportsbook Florida.

NBA: Heat and Orlando Magic

The 82-game NBA season offers daily Florida betting action. The Miami Heat’s “Heat Culture” reputation makes the team a popular pick in clutch situations, while the young and developing Orlando Magic present interesting opportunities for player prop bets on rising stars.

NCAA: Gators, Seminoles and Hurricanes

College sports, particularly football, ignite a unique passion in the state. Rivalry games like Florida vs. Florida State are major events for all sports books in Florida. Betting on the Florida Gators, Florida State Seminoles and Miami Hurricanes involves tracking everything from recruiting news to coaching changes.

NHL and MLB: Daily Action on Ice and Diamond

Beyond the big three sports, sports betting Florida offers daily action on the ice and the baseball diamond. The Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning are perennial Stanley Cup contenders, driving significant interest in hockey bets like the “puck line” (hockey’s spread) or player props. In baseball, the long 162-game season for the Miami Marlins and Tampa Bay Rays provides a marathon of opportunities. Bettors can find value in daily pitching matchups, run lines and popular prop markets like “No Run First Inning” (NRFI) bets, which are widely available at the best Florida sports betting sites.

Maximizing Your Bankroll: A Look at Bonuses and Banking

Smart financial management is the bedrock of successful sportsbetting in Florida. This involves choosing the right payment methods and understanding how to leverage Florida sportsbook promos effectively. If you’re wondering if you can you bet online in Florida and manage your funds securely, the answer is a resounding yes. Before depositing, make sure your chosen Florida sportsbook supports your preferred payment method.

Payment Methods

Cryptocurrency (Recommended): This is the superior choice at offshore sportsbooks. Using currencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum or Litecoin provides faster transactions (often under an hour), higher limits, lower or no fees and access to enhanced bonuses.

This is the superior choice at offshore sportsbooks. Using currencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum or Litecoin provides faster transactions (often under an hour), higher limits, lower or no fees and access to enhanced bonuses. Credit/Debit Cards: Visa and Mastercard are widely accepted for deposits. They are convenient but usually cannot be used for withdrawals, and some banks may block gaming transactions.

Visa and Mastercard are widely accepted for deposits. They are convenient but usually cannot be used for withdrawals, and some banks may block gaming transactions. Other Methods: Some sites may offer person-to-person transfers or other alternative methods, but these are generally slower and more expensive than crypto.

Understanding Bonus Terms

A Florida sports betting bonus can be a powerful tool, but you must understand the key term: the wagering requirement (or “rollover”). This is the amount you must bet before your bonus funds become withdrawable cash. It’s expressed as a multiplier (e.g., 5x, 10x). For example, a 100 Deposit + $100 Bonus) x 10 = $2,000 before cashing out the bonus funds. Always check these terms before accepting an offer. The best sportsbook in Florida will always have clear and transparent terms for all its promotions, a hallmark of a trustworthy operator.

Mobile Sports Betting in Florida

For on-the-go bettors, a high-quality mobile experience is essential for sports betting in Florida. The answer to “what betting apps are legal in Florida?” is technically only Hard Rock Bet. However, the top offshore sportsbooks on our list offer a superior alternative through their mobile-optimized websites.

These sites, like XBet and BetOnline, use HTML5 technology to create a seamless experience that functions exactly like a native Florida sports betting app directly in your phone’s browser. You get 100 percent of the desktop functionality without needing a download. Furthermore, innovative platforms like Everygame and Sportsbetting.ag represent the next evolution of sports betting apps in Florida, operating entirely within the secure and convenient Telegram messaging app. These web-based and Telegram-integrated platforms are often considered the best betting apps in Florida by experienced players.

How to Get Started with Florida Sports Betting

The sign-up process at most Florida sportsbooks takes less than five minutes and often includes a quick crypto deposit option. So, if you’re wondering how to sports bet in Florida, the process is quick, simple, and secure. Follow these five easy steps to place your first wager.

Select a Sportsbook: Choose a trusted site from our list. BetUS is an excellent choice for beginners due to its user-friendly design.

Choose a trusted site from our list. BetUS is an excellent choice for beginners due to its user-friendly design. Create Your Account: Click the “Join” or “Sign up” button. You’ll need to enter basic information like your name, email and date of birth.

Click the “Join” or “Sign up” button. You’ll need to enter basic information like your name, email and date of birth. Make a Deposit: Head to the “Cashier” section. Select your deposit method (crypto is recommended) and the amount you want to fund.

Head to the “Cashier” section. Select your deposit method (crypto is recommended) and the amount you want to fund. Claim Your Welcome Bonus: If a promo code is required, enter it during the deposit process to activate your bonus.

If a promo code is required, enter it during the deposit process to activate your bonus. Place Your Bet: Browse the sportsbook for the game you want to bet on. Click the odds to add your selection to the bet slip, enter your stake and confirm your wager.

Responsible Gambling

Florida sports betting should always be a fun and entertaining activity. Practicing responsible gambling is key to ensuring it stays that way. Set a budget and stick to it, never bet more than you can afford to lose and avoid chasing losses. The top online betting sites Florida provides, including those on our list, offer tools to help you stay in control, such as deposit limits and self-exclusion options. If you ever feel your gambling is becoming a problem, resources like the National Council on Problem Gambling are available 24/7 to provide free, confidential help. The best Florida sportsbooks include responsible gaming tools such as betting limits, reality checks and time-out features.

Florida Sportsbooks on the Rise

After a comprehensive review of the market, it’s clear that while Floridians have many great options, the best platforms deliver a complete package of value, user experience and market variety. The top-tier offshore Florida sports betting sites reviewed here provide a secure and feature-rich environment for all players. They stand out with more competitive odds, larger bonuses and greater flexibility than state-regulated alternatives. Our top favorite is BetUS.

Whether you’re a seasoned pro looking for the best lines or a newcomer ready to place your first bet, our recommended sites offer everything you need for a premier Florida betting experience.

Florida Sports Betting Frequently Asked Questions

Can You Sports Bet in Florida Online?

You can definitely bet online in Florida. While the state has one main regulated option, the Seminole Tribe’s Hard Rock Bet app, a lot of Floridians also use offshore sportsbooks. These international sites are pretty popular because they’re easy to access and offer a full online betting experience in Florida.

Is Betting Legal in Florida?

When it comes to “Is betting legal in Florida?”, it’s a bit of a tricky question. Technically, the only state-regulated option is through the Seminole Tribe. However, there’s nothing that specifically makes it illegal for residents to use offshore sportsbooks. That’s why a lot of people turn to these platforms, which operate in a legal gray area but are still safe, reliable and widely used by Florida bettors.

Where to Sports Bet in Florida?

If you’re wondering where to bet, you’ve got a couple of good options. You can go with the state-regulated Hard Rock Bet app or check out some of the top international sportsbooks we recommend. Many folks lean toward platforms like XBet and BetOnline because they often offer better odds, bigger bonuses and more variety in betting markets. That means you can have an all-around better sports betting experience in Florida.

What Betting Apps Are Legal in Florida?

In terms of apps, the only one that’s state-licensed is the Hard Rock Bet app. But if you’re looking for something a bit more feature-packed, there are plenty of great offshore betting sites like XBet, BetUS and MyBookie. These sites have super responsive mobile websites that work just like apps (no download needed), and they’re considered some of the best betting apps in Florida. Plus, they’re super user-friendly and offer lots of cool features.

What Should I Look for When Choosing Florida Betting Sites?

Not all Florida betting sites are made equal, so it’s important to pick one that has everything you’re looking for. The best ones combine things like generous welcome bonuses, sharp odds, fast payouts and an easy-to-navigate interface. You’ll also want to make sure they have a good range of sports and bet types, whether that’s basic moneylines or more exciting live betting options. And don’t forget to check if the site has solid customer support, crypto payment options and a good reputation. All of these factors come together for a safe, satisfying experience when you’re betting on sports in Florida.