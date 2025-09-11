The fifth annual San Martin Airport Food Truck Fly-In returns Nov. 1 with a Halloween “Scareport” theme.

For the first time, Food Truck Fly-In attendees are invited to this year’s event to go trick-or-treating. The free community event will also continue to feature its usual delicious food, aircraft displays, aviation-centered entertainment, a car show and live music, says a press release from event sponsor the South County Airport Pilots Association.

“This year we’re excited to bring a little Halloween spirit to the airport,” said Niki Britton, co-organizer of the event. “Kids can dress up and trick-or-treat for airplane-themed goodies while families enjoy aviation, food, and music together at our own San Martin airfield.”

The Nov. 1 Food Truck Fly-In is scheduled for 10am-4pm at the San Martin Airport on Murphy Avenue.

“San Martin Airport has long been an important part of our community,” added Joe McMurray, co-organizer. “From serving as a CalFire staging area during fire season to hosting programs like Young Eagles and DART, this airport plays a vital role. Events like the Food Truck Fly-In show the community how special it is to have this resource right in our backyard.”

Additional sponsors of the Food Truck Fly-In are Santa Clara County Airports and the San Martin Neighborhood Alliance.

For more information, visit tinyurl.com/97u52jcu.