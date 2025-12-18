Gavilan College and Gilroy Unified School District have established a new partnership to expand early access to higher education through dual enrollment college courses for students at Mt. Madonna High School, the college announced this week.

Mt. Madonna is a continuation high school designed for students age 16 and older who are motivated to earn a high school diploma.

The focus of the new partnership is on early exposure to college, building student confidence and access that will lead to higher college-going rates, says a press release from Gavilan College.

The partnership was developed through collaboration between GUSD, high school and college staff, with support from Dr. Anisha Munshi and Dr. Pedro Avila, Superintendents of Gilroy Unified and Gavilan College, respectively.

“It will be really important to ensure that they feel supported and that we’re building their confidence so they can be successful,” said Lelannie Mann, Director of Outreach & Educational Partnerships at Gavilan College.

Dr. Renee Craig-Marius, Assistant Superintendent and Vice President of Student Services at Gavilan, emphasized that the partnership is part of a larger effort to expand intentional access across the region.

“Gavilan College continues to expand special partnerships with GUSD,” Craig-Marius said. “We are drafting a dual enrollment agreement with Gilroy Unified School District to provide access and opportunities for students to succeed. We want them to feel empowered to succeed as college students.”

Avila emphasized the focus on equity. “We talk about equity work, and this is equity at work,” he said.

Staff from both institutions continue to work collaboratively to support students as they navigate a college environment for the first time. The partnership reflects a shared goal of creating access, equity, and student success, with an emphasis on helping students feel prepared, supported and capable as they move forward, says the press release.