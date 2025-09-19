Police arrested a 28-year-old Gilroy resident who shot and injured a teen in Morgan Hill early in the morning Sept. 13, authorities said.

About 12:13am, Morgan Hill Police responded to the 100 block of Ciolino Avenue after receiving multiple reports of shots fired in the area. When officers arrived, they located bullet casings in the street and on the sidewalk.

Investigating officers learned at the scene that a 17-year-old victim was suffering from gunshot wounds that were not life threatening, says a press release from the Morgan Hill Police Department. The victim had been transported to Saint Louise Regional Hospital, where they had been treated and then released.

During the investigation, detectives learned the shooting occurred when the suspect fired at a vehicle while standing on the sidewalk, police said. The vehicle was carrying four occupants as it traveled along Ciolino Avenue.

Police said the suspect was identified as Giovani Ahumada, 28, of Gilroy. Surveillance footage from a nearby camera had captured Ahumada running south through an apartment complex immediately after the shooting.

On Sept. 18, MHPD detectives and the Gilroy/Morgan Hill SWAT team served search warrants at homes in Gilroy and Morgan Hill in relation to the shooting, police said. Ahumada was taken into custody without incident and booked at Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of attempted homicide and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Police said the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident can call MHPD Detective Andrew Colton at 669.253.4924 or email an***********@***********ca.gov. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at https://tinyurl.com/cw38ysw3, or by calling 1.800.222.TIPS.