Following a Gilroy Police investigation into the Jan. 16 collision in which two people were struck while walking through a crosswalk, authorities are considering whether to charge the teen driver who hit the couple.

Andrew and Stacia Stuart died following the collision, which occurred at the intersection of Lopez Road and Charles Lux Drive. They had just dropped off their child at nearby Las Animas Elementary School.

Gilroy Police announced this week that the department’s Major Accident Investigation Team has completed an investigation into the accident. Investigators found that the vehicle was traveling on Charles Lux Drive and made a right turn onto Lopez Way, a private roadway.

While making the turn, the driver failed to yield to pedestrians crossing Lopez Way, resulting in the collision, a City of Gilroy spokesperson said. Investigators noted that visual obstructions in and around the roadway, as well as physical obstructions within the driver’s vehicle, had contributed to the collision.

During the investigation, officers documented additional vehicle code violations related to equipment requirements and driver restrictions, city staff said.

The case has been submitted to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office and the Juvenile Probation Department for further review. City staff said any decisions regarding criminal charges for the driver will be made by the DA’s office.

“The City and the School District are committed to the safety of all users of our roadways,” says a Feb. 27 statement from the City of Gilroy. “To that end, both organizations have taken action at Las Animas Elementary School and at all of our other schools, including increased police patrols during drop-off and pick-up times, the initiation of an independent traffic study of the intersections surrounding Las Animas School, and improved vehicle safety measures and flow on school properties.”

Mayor Greg Bozzo added, “The City is committed to working closely with the community to improve safety around our schools. Keeping our community safe is a shared responsibility; it takes all of us looking out for one another. When driving through town, please slow down, stay alert and help us protect our students and neighbors.”