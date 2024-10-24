78.5 F
Gilroy
October 24, 2024
Article Search
Pictured are members of the Rotary Club of Gilroy and board members of the Edward Boss Prado Foundation accepting more than 120 donated pairs of shoes. Photo: Contributed
CommunityFeaturedNewsBusinessLocal NewsNonprofitsSchools

Gilroy Rotary donates 120 pair of shoes to Prado Foundation

Club project aims to support struggling families 

By: Staff Report
4
0

The Rotary Club of Gilroy donated more than 120 pairs of new shoes for children in September, providing much-needed support for struggling families in local communities, says a press release from the club.  

The “Walking with Dignity” community service project was one of the many programs and services the club has adopted to enrich the lives of others. From providing backpacks and school supplies to returning students at local schools, annual scholarships for graduating seniors and community grants targeting local youth and senior citizens, the Rotary Club of Gilroy has a long history of service in Gilroy.

The shoes contributed by Rotarians to the “Walking With Dignity” service project were donated to the Edward Boss Prado Foundation for distribution to local youth and families, says the press release. 

According to Rotary Club of Gilroy President Kelly Ramirez, “This community service project aligns with our goal to make Gilroy a better community for all.  By providing these new shoes, it is our goal to allow children to proudly wear new shoes regardless of the financial situation of their families.”

Staff Report
Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Community

Letters: Politics in Gilroy

Vote for responsible candidate for council I am voting for...
Community

Letters: ‘No’ on negative campaigning

Candidate opposes negative campaign When I began my mayoral campaign...
Agriculture

Charlie Palmer sees potential in Morgan Hill’s food, wine scene

For many, the name Charlie Palmer is immediately associated...

SOCIAL MEDIA

10,025FansLike
1,212FollowersFollow
2,589FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Plaques & Banners

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS

Alt Weeklies
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Pacific Sun

Community Weeklies
Gilroy Dispatch
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Morgan Hill Times
Press Banner (Scotts Valley)
Salinas Valley Tribune
The Pajaronian (Watsonville)
Tri-City Voice (Fremont)

Magazines
Bay Area Parent
Bohème
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
South Valley

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Letters: Politics in Gilroy

Letters: ‘No’ on negative campaigning