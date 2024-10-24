Gilroy Rotary donates 120 pair of shoes to Prado Foundation

The Rotary Club of Gilroy donated more than 120 pairs of new shoes for children in September, providing much-needed support for struggling families in local communities, says a press release from the club.

The “Walking with Dignity” community service project was one of the many programs and services the club has adopted to enrich the lives of others. From providing backpacks and school supplies to returning students at local schools, annual scholarships for graduating seniors and community grants targeting local youth and senior citizens, the Rotary Club of Gilroy has a long history of service in Gilroy.

The shoes contributed by Rotarians to the “Walking With Dignity” service project were donated to the Edward Boss Prado Foundation for distribution to local youth and families, says the press release.

According to Rotary Club of Gilroy President Kelly Ramirez, “This community service project aligns with our goal to make Gilroy a better community for all. By providing these new shoes, it is our goal to allow children to proudly wear new shoes regardless of the financial situation of their families.”