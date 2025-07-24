This weekend marks the return of a reimagined Garlic Festival—a beloved tradition that, for more than 40 years, has played a vital role in supporting our local community. Through the tireless work of volunteers and the Gilroy Garlic Festival Association (GGFA), the event has generated nearly $20 million in funding for local nonprofit organizations.

Among the biggest beneficiaries have been students in the Gilroy Unified School District. But many other groups—including civic organizations and places of worship—have received essential financial support.

In addition to the funds distributed by the GGFA, it’s estimated that local nonprofit groups participating as vendors raised an equal amount in direct proceeds. Some of these include the Gilroy Chamber of Commerce, Gilroy Rotary, Gilroy Foundation, Gavilan College and El Roble School.

During times of financial abundance, the Festival Association also invested in public infrastructure, contributing over $1.5 million to improvements at Christmas Hill Park, and more than $200,000 to enhance the multipurpose room at Gilroy High School.

Beyond direct funding, the Garlic Festival has had a broader impact—bringing business to local restaurants, hotels, gas stations and retail stores through increased tourism.

Even more important have been the friendships made, the collaboration between neighbors, and the sense of identity, pride and camaraderie it has fostered—benefits that cannot be measured in dollars.

The GGFA has always been led by an all-volunteer board of directors and a dedicated team of volunteers. These roles have served as valuable stepping stones for community leadership, with three current city council members having previously served on the GGFA board.

While it’s easy to recognize the many ways the festival has positively shaped our community, it’s equally important to acknowledge that not everyone has had the same experience. For some residents, the event brought challenges—from traffic disruptions to noise. I thank those neighbors for their patience and understanding over the years.

The tragic events of 2019 remain deeply embedded in our collective memory. For those who feel hesitation or grief during the festival’s return, please know that your feelings are valid and respected. We all process difficult memories in our own ways, and everyone deserves the space and compassion to do so.

Understandably, some may feel disappointed by the limited scope of this year’s event. While I share those feelings, I choose to see this year not as a step back, but as the beginning of a new chapter—one that will be written carefully and thoughtfully, with aspirations for expansion in the future.

Thank you to everyone who has supported the Garlic Festival over the years—as volunteers, attendees, donors or advocates. Your dedication has made this event more than a festival. It has made it a cornerstone of our community.

Greg Bozzo is the mayor of Gilroy.