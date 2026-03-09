On April 18, downtown Gilroy will transform into a walkable arts district as the streets come to life with live performances, interactive installations, film screenings and culinary experiences. The Heart of Gilroy Wine & Art Stroll celebration will take place 1-5pm, offering an immersive experience where guests can move from stage to studio, alley to park, discovering art, music and film across multiple downtown locations. Downtown streets will be closed to vehicles during the event.

Organized by the Gilroy Downtown Business Association, the celebration will turn downtown “into a living canvas,” says a press release. The Community Stage will anchor the event with performances by the Mexican Ballet Folklórico Dance Group, Gabriel Perales, Tierra Alma y Corazón, Austin Abero and Runaway Drive, with more to be announced.

Beyond the main stage, guests can step into a curated Poppy Jasper International Film Festival screening and artist spotlight at CMAP, experience an outdoor alley screening synchronized with music, and join a silent disco in the park, says the press release.

Interactive art will take center stage throughout the footprint, including an 8-by-4-foot community mural led by Mike’s Signs, live ceramic demonstrations by Hearthfire Clay, a canvas activation in Gourmet Alley, a green screen film experience and multiple working artists creating throughout the day.

Participating artists include Alfredo Yuriar, Anabellasketchbook, Art by Terynn, Cancer Hella Sucks, Joel’s Fine Arts, Kelly Michele Pfeffer, Marti Silent Studios, Nicki Ashby, Rage by Eli and ReferToThis.

Food will be available from Big Sur Taco, Cousins Maine Lobster, Smash Burgers and Uncle Pappa’s using official event food tickets, says the press release. General Admission food stations will be located at Old City Hall and Vines & Pints, with an additional location to be announced.

Sponsors for the Heart of Gilroy celebration include Amazon, Pinnacle Bank and Saint Louise Regional Hospital.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit tinyurl.com/4dsa698c.