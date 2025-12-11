I am deeply honored and humbled to be selected as the 2025 recipient of the Gilroy Police Officers’ Association’s annual Stanley P. Delvin Award, a recognition rooted in the values Officer Delvin embodied: loyalty, dedication and humility.

To be chosen for an award symbolizing such integrity is profoundly meaningful to me. This honor carries personal significance.

Former Gilroy City Council member Fred Tovar is pictured receiving the Gilroy Police Officers’ Association’s Stanley P. Delvin Award. Contributed photo.

When I first joined the Gilroy City Council in 2016, I quietly hoped that my service would one day reflect the same character and commitment that defined Officer Delvin. Receiving this award nearly a decade later is both humbling and deeply moving. During my eight years on the council, I worked tirelessly to ensure that the men and women of the Gilroy Police Department had the staffing, resources and support they needed to keep our community safe.

I consistently advocated for hiring additional officers, expanding our School Resource Officer program and ensuring fair compensation for those who protect our city every day.

What stands with me most, however, are the relationships built during those years, relationships forged through trust, collaboration and mutual respect. These friendships continue today, and my support for the Gilroy Police Department remains unwavering.

I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Gilroy Police Department, the Gilroy Police Officers’ Association and the residents of Gilroy who have encouraged me, believed in me and inspired me, especially as I consider a potential run for city council in 2026. Your support strengthens my commitment to serve with integrity, purpose and heart.

I am also deeply grateful to the current and past GPOA Board members who nominated and voted for me to receive this award. Your confidence means more to me than you know. It is equally humbling to join the company of past honorees: Former Gilroy Police Captain Jason Smith and Morgan Hill Mayor Mark Turner, two leaders I greatly respect.

A special thank you goes to former Capt. Smith for presenting the award. His heartfelt words and the sincerity with which he spoke about my service are moments I will always carry with me.

To my children, Ciarra and Jordan Tovar, thank you for your constant love, support and encouragement. You are the reason I give my whole heart to public service.

A special thank you as well to Karine Decker, and to my dear friends who have always shown up to support me, motivate me, encourage me and celebrate with me, especially those who were there to share this moment. Your presence and belief in me means more than words can express.

I would also like to recognize Janet Costa for her exceptional craftsmanship in designing the shadow box award. The piece, featuring the Gilroy Police badge and beautifully incorporated Scottish Tartans, a timeless symbol of heritage and honor, is a stunning keepsake I will treasure forever.

To the residents of Gilroy: my love for this city remains as strong today as the day I first entered public service. This award is not only a recognition, it is a reminder of why I serve and why community will always come first.

Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for allowing me to be part of Gilroy’s story.

Fred M. Tovar, M.Ed.

Former Gilroy City Council member