I watched that halftime show and I didn’t just see a performance, I saw a mirror held up to America.

To my fellow Americans, and yes, to those who choose to label us “immigrants” or “aliens,” that stage was for all of us. Every language. Every culture. Every story. Every sacrifice. It was a reminder that America has never been one sound, one color or one flag carried alone.

Bad Bunny didn’t divide us…he united us. He stood on the biggest stage in the world and showed what real strength looks like: pride without apology, joy without permission, love without borders.

He honored where he comes from while blessing where we are. That is not un-American. That is the most American thing there is!

I say this as someone who has always supported, encouraged, uplifted and rooted for everyone…no matter your skin color, your accent, your last name or where your journey began.

Because I know this truth deep in my bones: this country was built by people who were once told they didn’t belong.

And every generation that tried to shut the door behind them was proven wrong by history.

To those who watched that moment and felt anger instead of pride, fear instead of joy, disgust instead of love, understand this: the problem is not the music, the language or the flags. The problem is the hate you’re carrying. And only you have to live with that.

Love is louder. Love is stronger. Love lasts longer.

That halftime show reminded millions of us that America is not small or fragile. It doesn’t need to be protected from culture—it IS culture. Multilingual. Multicolored. Messy. Beautiful. Courageous. United.

We are in this together. All of us.

And no matter how loudly the haters shout, they cannot drown out this truth: Love conquers hate. Every single time.

In closing, to those who try to divide our OWN communities: we know who you are, and love will always defeat you!

Fred Tovar

Former Gilroy City Council member